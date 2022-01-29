Botafogo-SP plays better and beats inert Santos in Vila Belmiro – 01/29/2022

Santos lost 1-0 to Botafogo-SP this morning (29), in Vila Belmiro, for the second round of the Paulista Championship.

Peixe did not have a good performance and created little at home. Botafogo, even with a defensive posture, produced more chances from the initial stage and gave goalkeeper João Paulo a lot of work. The winning goal was scored by Matheus Carvalho, in the 18th minute, in a general failure by the Santos team.

Santos adds just one point in Paulistão after the draw with Inter de Limeira, while Botinha adds four after the 0-0 with Santo André. Peixe is second in Group D and awaits the departures of Bragantino, Ponte Preta and Santo André. Ribeirão’s team is vice-leader of Group C, behind Palmeiras.

In the next round, Santos will face Corinthians on Wednesday (2), at Neo Quimica Arena. Botafogo will receive Ferroviária on Tuesday (1).

Who did well: Ângelo and Lucas Braga

Ângelo, Santos’ new number 11, tried different things at all times. Lucas Braga was also effective in crosses. They created good plays that Marcos Leonardo and Vinicius Zanocelo did not take advantage of.

Who was bad: Camacho and Marcos Guilherme

Camacho didn’t do well in front or behind. He gave space to Botafogo and did not help in the support. Marcos Guilherme, in midfielder, basically failed everything he tried.

It became routine

As in the debut against Inter de Limeira and almost all of 2021, João Paulo was featured in Santos. The goalkeeper had decisive interventions, especially in the first half. And he couldn’t prevent defeat.

inert ball possession

Santos had 70% of the ball in the first half and finished three times, while Botafogo arrived with more danger and kicked six, three for good saves by João Paulo. In the final stage, Peixe continued with the ball at his feet and without creativity. Goalkeeper Deivity was barely required.

Change messes up the team

With Santos badly in the second half, assistant Cuquinha decided to remove defender Emiliano Velázquez to replace midfielder Bruno Oliveira. With that, Zanocelo went to the defense on the right side. And it was there that Botafogo-SP opened the scoring seconds after the change, with Dudu on the back of the mark. It is worth remembering that Fabio Carille is in isolation after testing positive for covid-19.

Frustration

In the 37th minute of the second half, Léo Baptistão scored, but was offside. The striker would make his first goal for Santos. He arrived in 2021 and struggled to adapt to Brazilian football after several seasons in China.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 0 x 1 BOTAFOGO-SP

Date: 1/29/2022

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (BRA)

Hour: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Paulo Cesar Modesto

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto

Yellow Cards: Marlon and Jean (BOT)

audience and income: 7500/R$ 180,977.50

SAINTS: João Paulo, Emiliano Velázquez (Bruno Oliveira), Luiz Felipe and Eduardo Bauermann; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo (Carlos Sánchez), Marcos Guilherme (Léo Baptistão) and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Marcos Leonardo Technician: Leandro Silva (Cuquinha)

BOTAFOGO-SP: Deivity, Diego Guerra, Joseph and Joaquim; Marlon (Djalma), Filipe Soutto, Emerson Santos, Rafael Tavares (Mantuan) (Bruno Michel) and Jean; Dudu (Tiago Reis) and Luketa (Mateus Carvalho). Coach: Leandro Zago