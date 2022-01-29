BP is yet another oil company that will invest in solar energy in Brazil

BP is yet another oil company that will join the renewable energy market. The company said this week that it intends to invest up to US$ 4 billion a year worldwide until 2025 in businesses that aim to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere, including solar energy.

In addition, the British multinational also revealed that it selected Brazil as one of the key countries to carry out its energy expansion, aiming to debut projects in solar energy generation from 2023.

The oil company also highlighted that it has plans to also enter the biogas market and that it works with the goal of increasing its renewable generation capacity by 20 times by 2030, thus reaching the 50 GW mark.

Earlier this month, BP signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Ceará to explore the implementation of a gas hub in Porto do Pecém. The idea is to build an LNG (liquefied natural gas) import terminal, associated with a 2.2 GW thermoelectric project.

energy transition

In addition to BP, other oil companies are also adapting and adhering to the energy transition. The Shell Group, for example, launched, in September last year, its own segment aimed at achieving decarbonization goals, called Shell Energy.

In all, more than R$ 3 billion will be invested by 2025, with the aim of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050. Before the announcement, the company had already signed a cooperation agreement with steel producer Gerdau for the construction of a 190 MW photovoltaic plant, in Brasilândia de Minas (MG).