Brazil breaks new record of cases and records 799 deaths in 24 hours

(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

The number of deaths from covid-19 has grown again due to the proliferation of the omicron variant that has been filling the ICUs of hospitals and making the country break records of cases and deaths in the country. This Friday (28/1), Brazil once again broke the record for the highest number of daily cases of covid-19 — 269,968 new diagnoses.

According to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), released at 6 pm this Friday, 799 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, totaling 625,884 fatalities due to the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. lethality is at 2.5%, according to Council data.

The average number of deaths in the last seven days rose to 474, 88% above the previous week’s figure of 252.

The moving average of cases in the last seven days was 183,289, 55% higher than the 117,797 registered last Friday.

In all, 25,034,806 cases were confirmed, with 269,968 occurring in the last 24 hours.



