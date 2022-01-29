Brazil breaks record of cases for the 3rd day in a row and records almost 800 deaths from Covid-19

The country recorded 269,000 new infections and still regretted the highest number of deaths since August 20; with the advancement of the Ômicron variant, the moving average of contagions is on the rise

SANDRO PEREIRA/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Brazil



Brazil recorded 799 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin from the National Council of Health Secretaries (conass) this Friday, 28. It is the highest mark since August 20, when 807 people died as a result of the coronavirus. 269,968 cases of the disease were also recorded, a record number of infections for the third day in a row. The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 474, indicating a slight increase. The average number of cases this week reached 183,289 and continues on a worrying rise. According to Conass, Brazil has already recorded, in all, more than 25 million cases and 625,884 deaths from Covid-19.

With the spread of the more contagious Ômicron variant, the country faces a scenario of crowded hospitals and lack of tests. According to the latest bulletin released by the Osvaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), six states (Pernambuco, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte and Mato Grosso do Sul) and the Federal District have more than 80% of ICU beds. busy. The most worrying situation is in the DF, with 98% occupancy. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) today released the sale of self-tests, a request from the Ministry of Health in order to increase testing capacity in the country.