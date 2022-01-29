Brazil records 779 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours and has the worst average since October 5

Brazil registered 779 new deaths through the Covid-19 this Friday, the 28th. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 472, the worst mark since October 5th. The number of new infections reported was 257,239.

For the 11th day in a row, Brazil broke a record of cases in the moving average, reaching the impressive mark of 183,203, the highest number of the entire pandemic. “We are seeing an explosion of cases in Brazil. We are on the verge of a different type of collapse that could be avoided by wearing a mask and staying away from crowds. time to be calm”, says Carlos Magno Fortaleza, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp).

The doctor points out that it is an explosion of cases never seen before, something that is happening because of the Omicron variant. “The proportion of people disseminating is much higher. Adding to this is the fact that Ômicron has a relative vaccine escape. Not to mention that the population relaxed with the security measures. All this, with the feeling that covid -19 turned into a flu, it causes records to occur day after day,” he says. “The vast majority will have a mild flu, and this causes people to expose themselves and transmit the covid-19. But there are those who die.”

The specialist reinforces that, with such a high number of positive cases, even in the face of low testing, the number of deaths will also rise. “What matters is not the percentage of deaths, but the quantity. With Ômicron, the proportion of people who die is lower, and in fact vaccinated people are less likely, because with three doses of the vaccine the chance of hospitalization drops 85%. But as the number of cases is astronomical, the small proportion of deaths from the variant can generate large absolute numbers”, he warns.

Charlemagne remembers that in November, all estimates were optimistic, but then Ômicron appeared. “What worries me is that we have an explosion of cases of covid-19 and no restrictive measures are taken to stop it. If we leave it as it is, the trend is that it will get worse until mid-February. And the reduction will be interrupted with new increase after Carnival. Are we comfortable with 300 deaths a day because we already had 4,000? I don’t feel comfortable. We need to wear masks and reduce events with a lot of people”, he comments.

In total, the Brazil has 625,948 deaths and 25,040,161 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 22,162,914 people have recovered.

The state of São Paulo recorded 285 deaths from coronavirus this Friday. Another five states surpassed the barrier of 30 deaths: Ceará (92), Paraná (58), Minas Gerais (44), Santa Catarina (40) and Rio Grande do Sul (31). On the opposite side, Acre recorded only one death while Roraima had no deaths.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that 269,968 new cases and 799 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 25,034,806 infected people and 625,884 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.