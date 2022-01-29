Brazil records 779 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; known cases hit record again, totaling 25 million in the pandemic | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (28) 779 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 625,948 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 472 — the highest recorded since October 5th of last year (when it was at 479). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +222%indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

The cases cases acquaintancesboth in 24 hours and in the moving average, broke records again, making the The total number of diagnoses recorded in the pandemic exceeds the tragic mark of 25 million infected (see details further below).

The country also recorded 257,239 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hoursa new recordreaching a total of 25,040,161 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 183,203 –the biggest record so far and setting the eleventh record in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +169%indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

In this way, the moving average of disease victims now reaches a level well above what it was on the eve of the hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from the disease each day.

Brazil has 6 states and DF with a critical situation in ICUs, the highest number since June 2021

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (21 states and the DF): PR, PB, CE, MS, RS, AL, AC, SC, GO, RN, AM, DF, SP, SE, ES, RJ, MG, MT, BA, AP, MA, PI

PR, PB, CE, MS, RS, AL, AC, SC, GO, RN, AM, DF, SP, SE, ES, RJ, MG, MT, BA, AP, MA, PI In stability (3 states): PE, RO, RR

PE, RO, RR Falling (2 states): DUCK

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet

See the situation in the states

The g1 reports below the moving average of known cases, instead of the moving average of deaths, due to the moment of the pandemic in Brazil. The large number of vaccinated with two doses, above 69% of the population, contributed to significantly reduce the number of deaths in the country. Associated with this, the omicron variant exploded the total number of cases.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).