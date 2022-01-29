Brazil should continue creating more vacancies in 2022, but with lower salaries and without a formal contract | work and career

Logistics professional Camila Fioravanti, 38, lost her job in the procurement area for 17 years in October 2019 — shortly before Covid-19 arrived in Brazil.

Due to the end of the year and the arrival of the pandemic soon after, it took 11 months to be replaced. The difficulty to adapt to the new company, however, caused her to be fired again, in August 2020.

In the search for a new opportunity, Camila said that she faced several exhausting selection processes, which required high qualifications, but offered low remuneration and were not registered. In January 2021, she was hired as a purchasing analyst at a mid-sized company, with salary almost 50% lower than what he earned at the company where he made his career.

“I accepted the position because it is close to my house, offers benefits and because it is a branch that I already know, but I don’t want to settle. I won’t leave the door closed anymore”, said Camila.

Camila’s reality is not isolated. Research carried out by economist Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores, points out that the jobs created in the country are really paying less.

According to the survey, based on data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), from the first quarter of 2020 to the third half of last year, the number of employed persons who receive from zero to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212) went from 28.476 million to 33.635 million, an increase of 18.11%.

At the same time, the number of employed professionals earning more than two minimum wages (R$ 2,424) went from 28.883 million to 26.547 million in the period – a drop of 8% (see chart below).

2 of 3 Labor market recovery — Photo: g1 Labor market recovery — Photo: g1

Data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad) released on Friday (28) corroborate the LCA survey: the unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 11.6% in the quarter ended in November. However, the usual real yield fell 4.5% compared to the previous quarter, to R$2,444 – the lowest yield of the historical series started in 2012.

No economic growth, no wage recovery

According to Imaizumi, Brazil should resume the amount of vacancies it had in the pre-pandemic, but the quality of these opportunities is unlikely to improve until the country’s economy recovers. LCA Consultores expects the country’s GDP to grow by 0.7% this year.

“Looking at the unemployment rate alone doesn’t tell the story of what happens to the job market very well. explained the economist.

In the assessment of Márcio Pochmann, professor of economics at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), as the country’s economic environment is not favorable, employers are hiring professionals in formats that generate less risk, such as short contracts and lower salaries. In this way, they mitigate losses in case the recovery takes a long time to happen.

‘Debit/Credit’ ratio

On the professionals’ side, Pochmann talks about the transition to a “debit/credit” work relationship, in which there will be employment, but not enough salary to meet the needs of workers.

“The country can have a lot of jobs, but when the environment is not ideal, people do any other complementary activity to survive – and, in this way, the work relationship is far from the traditional one”, he explained.

3 of 3 Sérgio Menezes in his new job as secretary at a school in the Baixada Fluminense — Photo: Personal Archive Sérgio Menezes in his new job as secretary at a school in the Baixada Fluminense — Photo: Personal Archive

It was the gigs that kept Sérgio Menezes’ family in the blue. Upon returning from paternity leave in July last year, Menezes, 28, was surprised by a common piece of news in times of crisis: he had been fired.

With a newborn daughter to raise, the administration technician started looking for a job and, at the same time, working as a home barber to pay the bills.

“Getting fired with a five-day-old baby was a big blow for me. I really didn’t expect it. I took advantage of having taken a barbershop course and also started selling pasta via app with my wife. , said Menezes.

A few weeks later, Menezes received contacts for selection processes, but most of them offered a salary lower than what he earned. Some were unregistered and offered no benefits. Dissatisfied with the proposals, the professional continued working as a barber in November, when he got a job as a secretary at a school in the Baixada Fluminense.

“I even went to training in a company, but I ended up giving up because it really wasn’t worth it. Today, I feel relieved”, he said.

Inflation is a negative factor

In addition to new employment contracts paying less, inflation, closed at 10.06% in 2021, also had a major impact on the income of those who were already working.

Bulletin produced by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) points out that 50.2% of salary readjustments in 2021 were below the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). Only 18.2% of the adjustments managed to overcome the inflation rate.