The subject is in the conversation circles at “BBB 22” after the arrival of Linn da Quebrada, Lina. Participants still did not understand that the pronoun she is the right one for the artist, transgender and proud to be a transvestite. So, like Linn, lots and lots of trans models go through the same thing. Even in castings.

Actress of ‘Secret Truths 2’ says she suffered from transphobia on the part of actors in the soap opera

Linn da Quebrada, from ‘BBB 22’, had breast implants a year ago to crown the transition: ‘I love being a transvestite’

This Saturday, the 29th, is the National Day of Trans and Transvestite Visibility, and raises vital issues for one of the populations that suffers the most from discrimination.

Trans and Transvestite Visibility Day: Brazilian models gain prominence in the world Photo: publicity

At the top of the list for 13 years, Brazil remains the country that kills the most trans people in the world, according to the international NGO Transgender Europe – TGEU, which monitors more than 70 countries. According to a survey by the same organization, for every 10 murders of trans people in the world, four occurred in Brazil.

Linn da Quebrada implanted silicone a year ago

In 2020, 175 murders of transgender people were recorded in the country – it is, on average, one death every two days motivated by gender identity discrimination, according to ANTRA – National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals of Brazil – which reinforces that, in In practice, there is an underreporting of cases.

Implemented since January 29, 2004, when transvestites, trans women and men went to Brasília to launch the “Transvestite and Respect” campaign, the date seeks to promote citizenship and respect among people.

Fashion and the arts in general have welcomed trans artists who are becoming more and more prominent in the world, breaking prejudices and paradigms. Meet some of these talents that bring representation to the Brazilian market:

Ganrielle Gambine Photo: div

Gabrielle Gambine

Breaking through in fashion and on TV, Gabrielle Gambine made her screen debut recently, in the cast of “Secret Truths 2”. Roberta Close’s niece, she was born in Rio de Janeiro and is 23 years old. Gabrielle began her career at age 18, encouraged by friends. Since then, he has starred in campaigns for several major cosmetics brands and editorials. She intends to use fashion and acting on TV as platforms for inclusion and respect for trans and transvestites: “There is a long way to go in the fight against prejudice, so we need to evolve issues that naturalize human diversity. all these places. When the general public sees trans people being loved, respected and building stories out of marginality, we strengthen this imaginary. This motivates us to keep moving, seeking to reaffirm our humanity and dignity in society. The month of trans and transvestite visibility It’s a month that talks a lot about raising awareness about our agendas and demands”, he reflects.

Sam Porto

Sam Porto

Born in Brasília, the model was the first trans man to walk the runway at São Paulo Fashion Week, in 2019. On the occasion, he won the position of record holder for fashion shows at the biggest fashion event in Latin America, appearing on the catwalk of nine brands. In 2021, the 26-year-old handsome returned to the event’s catwalks, where he repeated the great performance. Sam came to work as a tattoo artist and studied Graphic Design, but his striking features caught the attention of trendy photographers, such as Mario Testino.

Gabrielle Joie Photo: rep/ instagram

Gabrielle Joie

The 22-year-old actress and model, born in Ceilândia, in the Federal District, was featured in “Bom Sucesso”. Joie’s trajectory also includes participation in “Sob Pressure” and the protagonist of “Toda forma de amor”, a series directed by Bruno Barreto and shown by Canal Brasil.

Lana Santucci Photo: div

Lana Santucci

The 24-year-old from São Paulo has been drawing the attention of professionals in the fashion market, where she has been working since 2019: she was chosen to close the fashion show of À La Garçonne, a brand led by the prestigious stylist Alexandre Herchcovitch, posed for publications such as Vogue Brasil, Vogue Portugal, Elle , Glamor and L’Officiel, in addition to having participated in the reality show “Born to Fashion”, shown by the E! channel. Graduated in Fashion Business, Lana has also starred in campaigns for international brands and was photographed by Bob Wolfenson.

Featured among WAY Model’s bets, Lana reinforces the debate on respect for diversity and reconciles the catwalks and campaigns with the speaker facet: she has been requested by large companies for lectures where she talks about gender identity and the importance of representation.

Kayla Oliveira

Kayla Oliveira

Born in Tamboril, a municipality with approximately 25,000 inhabitants, the woman from Ceará left the sertão, where she worked with telemarketing, to sign a contract with JOY Management, owned by Liliana Gomes and Marcelo Fonseca, the same agency that catapulted the top Lais Ribeiro to stardom.

The 25-year-old model sold phone plans until she participated in The Look of The Year model selection, where she was among the finalists of the 2018 edition. Since then, she has starred in campaigns for fashion, beauty and accessories brands and, in the last year, she debuted on the catwalks of São Paulo Fashion Week.

Carolina Leone

Carolina Leone

Born in Brasília, Carol beat more than 20,000 candidates when she became one of the finalists of The Look of The Year contest, in 2019. A student of Social Communication, she worked as an advertising copywriter, until she decided to take a chance on the fashion market. At 22, he has campaigns for national brands on his resume, in addition to having contracts with agencies in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Cecilia Gama

Cecília Gama

Born in Valença, but raised in the municipality of Corte de Pedra, Bahia, Cecília won the first season of “Born to Fashion”, the first Brazilian reality show aimed at revealing trans models for the fashion market, conceived and shown by channel E!.

Since then, he has starred in campaigns for fashion and beauty brands and starred in the digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar Brasil. Before market success fashion, the 20-year-old beauty was studying Psychology at the UNIME college in Itabuna, where her excellent performance won her a 100% scholarship from Prouni.