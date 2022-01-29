Brazilians are paying tariffs of up to R$150 and don’t know

In 2021, the company pix charges. Although the collection of amounts is authorized only for legal entities, some fees can reach quite high values, around R$ 150. And the worst: many people do not even know they are paying this.

Read more: Apps promise Pix and same-day withdrawals. Can a user earn BRL 50 daily?

An example is the bank Santander which, since January 1st, started charging the amount of R$ 2.50 for each withdrawal of money by companies via Pix Change or Pix Withdrawal. THE Bank of Brazil also joined the practice, and started to charge the amount of R$ 2.90 for each withdrawal made by those who have a CNPJ.

Which banks do not charge a Pix fee?

Only Caixa Econômica Federal, Inter, Nubank and C6 do not charge fees for legal entities. In addition, individual companies and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) are also excluded from the charge due to their category of activity.

Despite some exemptions, some fees can reach R$150 for business owners who use the Central Bank (BC) instant payment system.

And this has raised concern in the executive manager of the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL), Daniel Sakamoto. According to him, the issue involving bank fees on Pix could become a problem for the entity, which has recommended that businessmen conduct a fee price survey among banks.

The executive reinforces that the final cost always ends up being passed on to the consumer, a factor that can become a differential for shopkeepers.

“The adoption of Pix has reduced costs, but fees can take away some of that advantage. Micro and small entrepreneurs have to make a small account, everything weighs. That’s why it’s important to research. And it is not because Pix is ​​charging a fee that it is no longer competitive”, he concluded.