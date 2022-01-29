Bridge collapses in US hours before Biden goes to town to discuss infrastructure investments; See PHOTOS | World

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, in the United States, on Friday (28) hours before the American president, Joe Biden, goes to the city to discuss investments in infrastructure.
At least ten people were treated with minor injuries, according to the rescue services’ report. There is no record of deaths.
“The President is grateful to the first responders who very quickly attended to the drivers who were on the bridge,” the White House said in a statement.
The Pennsylvania Bridge collapses on January 28, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
In order to reach some of the drivers and passengers of an articulated bus that was engulfed by the collapse, rescuers formed a human chain.
The accident gives strength to President Biden’s project to expand investments in national infrastructure.
Cars on bridge that collapsed in the US on January 28, 2021 — Photo: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
According to authorities, a strong gas leak – which was controlled – was also recorded after the bridge collapse.
According to KDKA, an affiliate of the American network CBS, witnesses said they heard a loud noise.
The Pittsburgh Fire Department chief said at a news conference that the structure had been inspected in September last year.
Collapsed bridge in the US on January 28, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
The state of Pennsylvania, where Pittsburgh is located, estimates that more than 3,000 bridges are in “bad condition”, according to a US Department of Transportation document.
In his campaign, Biden promised big changes for a nation ravaged by the pandemic with a colossal plan to invest in roads, bridges, ports and high-speed internet.
The project was approved by the US Congress at the end of last year.
By funding a vast building plan, the White House has said it will create millions of high-paying jobs for people without a college degree.
Vehicles parked at the entrance to a broken bridge in the US on January 28, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar