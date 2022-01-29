Bridge collapses in US hours before Biden visit to talk about infrastructure

WASHINGTON – A bridge collapsed on Friday, the 28th, without causing any deaths in Pittsburgh, in the United States. United States, hours before a visit by President Joe Biden to talk mainly about his big infrastructure projects.

Several drivers and vehicles — including a bus — were trapped by the accident on the snow-covered bridge, according to several photos posted on social media.

Three injured, whose lives are not in danger, were taken to a hospital, emergency services in the city, the second largest in the state of Pennsylvania, said after the Philadelphia.

Local media reports about ten minor injuries. The president was informed of the bridge collapse and acknowledged the work of rescuers deployed, said Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, adding that Biden would not change his schedule.

Biden traveled to the city to deliver a speech this afternoon about his method for “strengthening the country’s logistics chains, revitalizing the industrial sector, creating high-paying, union-protected jobs, and building a new America, not least thanks to the two-party-backed law on infrastructures”.

“It’s unbelievable,” Biden said as he stood in front of the collapsed bridge.

“It’s a miracle, Mr President,” said a member of an intervention and rescue team.

“That’s right,” replied the president, with a crane in the background. “There are more bridges in Pittsburgh than any other city in the world,” said the Democrat. “We’re going to fix them all.”

Biden and the bridges

It’s a striking coincidence: On January 20, marking his first birthday in the White House, Biden praised this bill, while photos of crumbling bridges were displayed on a billboard.

The massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan passed by Congress late last year is one of the Democratic president’s few great successes to date.

With a popularity rating of around 40%, Biden has decided to reach out to the public this year, when midterm legislative elections could cost him his narrow parliamentary majority.

After spending a year promising major economic and social changes in United States, the White House was forced to reduce its ambitions. And also adapting the way it communicates with Americans struggling with historic inflation and a new wave of the pandemic.

In this context, the president’s grand projects seem far removed from his everyday concerns. After the infrastructure law and having failed to pass an ambitious social project of 1.7 billion dollars, the president seeks to save at least some reforms, such as day care assistance and energy transition expenses.

To win the vote of centrist Democrats who don’t want him leaning too far into heavy state intervention in the economy, the president is now talking about a plan to “put Americans to work” and increase the country’s competitiveness. /AFP