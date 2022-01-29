Brother dispute the angel test; accompany

The angel test started on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The brothers and sisters dispute who will win the angel of the week, with the right to a special lunch, a message from the family and the possibility of immunizing another confined.

In addition, the one immunized by the angel will have the chance to nominate someone for the Sunday wall – but the participants still don’t know this information. Tiago Abravanel, as a leader, does not participate.

At around 1:00 pm, the participants were summoned to meet in the room, and Tadeu Schmidt gave the instructions for the dispute. First, they raffled who will participate in the game. Who was left out of the race were Laís, Slovenia Pedro Scooby.

The brothers need to throw balls to hit holes in the test field, with the intention of scoring points. Whoever earns the most points in five rounds is the new angel. And whoever comes last goes straight to the monster.

Do the Angel Test: Maria, Rodrigo, Eliezer, Vinicius, Brunna Gonçalves, Linn da Quebrada, Bárbara, Jade Picon, Natália, Jessilane, Lucas, Douglas Silva, Paulo André, Arthur Aguiar, Naiara Azevedo Left out: Laís, Slovenia, Pedro Scooby#BBB22 #RedeBBB

From the beginning, Rodrigo and Arthur Aguiar did well in the shots, staying ahead in the overall score.

After the third round, Rodrigo led the contest, followed by Arthur, Bárbara, Jessi, Lucas and Maria. But Bárbara fired up, hit the target and overtook the brothers. The fourth round ended with the gaúcha in first, tied with Lucas and Rodrigo.