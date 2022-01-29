Brothers await proof of the angel and are surprised by the party

The participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) were scattered around the internal area of ​​the house, while the external area was locked for maintenance of tonight’s party, which will have a show by Ferrugem. Believing it to be a montage of an angel test, they donned exercise clothes and waited for the dynamic while making small talk.

They were surprised by a call to the pantry, where they found snacks, sandwiches and drinks, a traditional ‘warm up’ for the program’s parties. “It’s a party,” Slovenia said, not knowing it. “Worse than it is”, replied the leader of the week Tiago Abravanel. All the brothers then ran to enjoy the delicacies and talk about changing the date of the party, which traditionally takes place on Saturdays. Even with the food, they still doubt the event.

The test of the angel, moreover, so awaited by them, will be held on Saturday. “Guys, what’s going on?”, asked one. “They play with us all the time”, commented Arthur Aguiar. “The standard of the house is to screw the participants”, they joked.

Minutes later, Tiago was again called to the pantry and, even before opening the door, the participants celebrated with many jumps and screams the arrival of the looks for the party.