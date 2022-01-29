ButanVac Induces Proportionally Superior Antibody Response Than RNA Vaccines, Preliminary Study Says | vaccines

The results of a preliminary study released this Friday (28) show that ButanVac, a candidate for a vaccine against Covid-19, induced proportionately more antibodies that can neutralize the coronavirus than messenger RNA immunizers, such as the one from Moderna and that of Pfizer/BioNTech.

The results are from a trial carried out in Thailand still in its initial phase, without publication in scientific journals and review by other experts. The work was published as a pre-print on the MedRxiv platform.

Another article, also with data from research in the Southeast Asian country, had already demonstrated the safety of the immunizer and that it was capable of generating a good immune response.

THE NDV-HXP-S (international name of ButanVac) was developed by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. The technology uses a harmless version of the Newcastle virus as a “carcass”, including the S protein, which is responsible for connecting the coronavirus with human cells. Thus, the vaccine “teaches” the immune system to protect itself from the virus before a possible attack that develops Covid-19.

In an interview with Reuters, Florian Krammer, a scientist at Mount Sinai, said that “the NDV-HXP-S vaccine induced neutralizing antibody responses against wild-type Sars-CoV-2 (the original, detected in China) that correspond to the messenger RNA vaccines, but the proportion of antibodies in the response was even higher”.

One of the advantages pointed out to ButanVac is that it can be manufactured like the flu vaccines that are already applied in countries around the world, with a reduced cost. Clinical trials are ongoing in Mexico, the United States, Vietnam, Thailand and Brazil and are yet to move on to phases II and III.

In another pre-clinical study published in the scientific journal “Nature Communications”, ButanVac showed efficacy against alpha, beta and gamma variants.

In this phase of the studies, the tests were carried out in guinea pigs and usually precede the phase of application in humans. The researchers tested two versions of the vaccine in mice and hamsters. The first version, produced at Butantan, uses the inactivated virus for intramuscular administration, while the second version uses the live virus and its application is intranasal.

“It was observed that mice and hamsters vaccinated with NDV-HXP-S developed strong antibody responses that not only neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, but also neutralized the variants of concern“, the researchers said at the time.