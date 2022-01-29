Cabbage is a great ally of health; check out 3 of the main benefits

One of the main factors that define a person’s quality of life is the way they eat. In this sense, it is important to opt for natural, wholegrain products and, above all, to give way to all those foods that come from the garden: lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cabbage, cabbage.

Today, we’re going to talk about some of the benefits of cabbage, a natural, tasty, cheap and versatile food — check it out.

1. Source of Vitamin C

Cabbage is a nutrient-dense, low-calorie food. Just to give you an idea, a cup of cabbage has the equivalent of 54% of the daily value Vitamin C, essential for collagen production and skin health.

2. Beneficial for digestion

If you have bowel problems, consuming more cabbage might be a good idea. Because it is rich in fiber, this food regulates bowel movements and decreases your chances of constipation.

Remember that when we talk about fiber consumption for the proper functioning of the intestines, it is also necessary to increase the water intake, otherwise the fibers can dry out and worsen the problem.

3. Good for heart health

Your heart will thank you when you eat cabbage, and the reason for that is that this food helps control blood pressure, especially when it comes to red cabbage. In addition, this vegetable manages to regulate cholesterol levels in your body.

And there’s more. The purple color of cabbage has to do with the presence of anthocyanins, substances from the flavonoid family that reduce the risk of heart attack and coronary artery disease.

See how a simple salad can help your health stay on track?

Next time you go to the fair, don’t forget the cabbage.