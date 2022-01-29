Camping without perrengue, ‘glamping’ is a business bet in the countryside – General

The restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, added to a greater concern for health and the environment on the part of Brazilians, have attracted new entrepreneurs to the field and warmed up the local tourism. Quite common abroad, the so-called ‘glampings’ (a kind of glamorous camping) are emerging in the interior of Brazil as a profitable business and destination for those who want to be closer to nature, without giving up comfort and safety.

“It’s not camping, it’s not a hotel or a resort. Our luxury is in the bush, in the experience of experiencing agritourism”, says José Felipe Carneiro, one of the owners of Black Mamba Loft. Located in Carmo da Cachoeira, in the south of Minas Gerais, 320 km from the capital of São Paulo, the development has three types of accommodation in the middle of the Atlantic Forest, even equipped with kitchen, wi-fi, television, minibar and air conditioning.

The visitor, in addition to enjoying the comfort of the structure, can hike through the native forest, waterfalls, coffee plantations and, soon, through the production of hops, without the need for a companion. There is also no hotel service on site, so you will need to bring your own food. A guide with directions, local market tips and helpful telephone numbers is provided at ‘check-in’.

“The idea is not to fill people with activities. We want her to come and be able to read, play an instrument, hear the noise of the water and the birds and do whatever she wants in her own time”, emphasizes Carneiro. “Idleness is the greatest source of inspiration. Starting from doing nothing and being there experiencing nature is when you get inspired and understand yourself”, adds Myrela Lage, one of the partners in the project, who saw this kind of interest increase in the pandemic.

According to the architect, the accommodations are completely independent and integrated into the natural vegetation. Two were built with pre-molded container structures and glass and are 40 square meters each. The other is a renovated mansion, originally built between 1920 and 1930, which brings a mixture of modern and classic.

“Financially speaking, the container today does not differ much from a conventional construction, but it is advantageous because it is easier to assemble and can be transported to other areas of the terrain. What makes it more expensive are the finishes. We thought about what was essential for a comfortable stay, like good mattresses and sheets”, explains also partner and architect Larissa Antonucci.

Approximately R$ 800 thousand were invested in the construction of the accommodation. “The land already belonged to the family. We expect annual revenues of around R$ 400,000 and a profitability rate of up to 40%”, stresses Carneiro. Daily rates start at R$600 and reservations can be made from March on Instagram, Airbnb or Booking.com.

In the executive’s view, glamping comes as an increase in revenue to the farm, which is already highly productive. “It is an opportunity to make the life of the agribusiness become a tourism business as well. An income supplement that can even mean an increase in the quality of life for those who live in the countryside”, he suggests.

No ‘perrengue’

With little more time on the market, Cabana Home, a São Paulo startup founded in 2019 and which has actor Felipe Titto as one of the partners, saw revenue increase during the pandemic with the greatest demand for isolated accommodation. The expectation is that, by the end of 2022, the business will expand to ten new locations in the interior of Brazil.

The first project was built in 2020, in Araçoiaba da Serra, near Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, and includes six cabins 150 meters apart. In April, a new business unit will be inaugurated in Urubici, in Serra Catarinense.

“We saw the glamping trend and the strength that this hosting model was gaining. It is a movement that leads the client to want unique experiences, in contact with nature and in authentic environments. The search for the bucolic”, says André Nogueira, managing partner.

The cabins are equipped with cable TV, minibar, wood stove, barbecue, individual bathroom, among other facilities. Daily rates start at R$1,100 for two people, depending on the type of accommodation, and include breakfast. The place also has a bar and a convenience that work at certain times. “But there is no room service. We are not and do not want to be a hotel”, highlights Nogueira.

Among the differentials of the business is the Bubble, a patented structure made with crystal plastic. The daily rate is R$ 2,400 and the waiting list for rental is from three to six months. There is also a container structure mounted on a tree nine meters high, as well as a newly opened underground cabin.

According to Nogueira, maintenance costs are relatively low. The construction of a new cabin takes about 40 days and the investment averages between R$400,000 and R$500,000. Although he does not reveal revenue, he guarantees that the enterprise’s profit margin is high.

“We joke that a hut is a chic perrengue. It’s getting out of the big resorts and taking people back to simplicity through contact with nature, animals and the silence that is rarely found in today’s pace of life”, says the entrepreneur.

Identity is the difference

Argentine Santiago Roig Albuquerque literally gave the key to his own house to visitors when he opened Rancho Punta Blanca six years ago in Serra da Mantiqueira, near the municipality of Gonçalves, in the south of Minas Gerais. The success of the venture led him to open, in 2020, a similar business on the land next door, Amantikir, with partner Rafael Pensado.

The space houses a bus and three indigenous tents, all equipped with a bed, TV, internet, minibar and private bathroom. The accommodations have a support house, with stoves, refrigerators, fireplace, games table and even a swimming pool. “I spent two years traveling the world to get ideas in this cabin segment,” recalls Santiago.

The tents, produced to order, are about seven meters in diameter and ten meters high. They are made with waterproof truck tarpaulin and secured by steel cables on top of a wooden structure. It took about eight months to complete. The daily rate starts at R$ 1,300.

“It’s more rustic, the animals are free. We don’t have service and all guidelines are given in an explanatory video. The place offers facilities for people to make their own coffee, lunch and dinner”, explains the Argentine, who spent around R$ 2 million for the purchase of the land and implementation of the entire infrastructure. Judging by Rancho Punta Blanca, he believes that the financial return on investment should come next year.

“I have the same problems as a hotel, maintenance of the structure and manpower. It takes willingness to enter this field and have an identity. If the person understands this proposal, they have a lot of space in the market”, he says.

Inland trips are on the rise

the so-called agritourism, wellness tourism and ‘getaway’ tourism are trends that continue to rise in Brazil and in the world with the pandemic. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), wellness tourism alone is expected to generate more than US$900 million worldwide by the end of this year. The idea is to enjoy places, situations and experiences that contribute to personal balance, anti-stress and general well-being.

“Escape tourism, which are short trips to places close to home to break the routine, was also rescued and greatly valued amid the unpredictability of border closures. It is an opportunity not to stop traveling in times of uncertainty, with lower risks of planning and emotional and financial investments”, explains Bianca Dramali, professor of research and consumer behavior at ESPM Rio.

because of the phenomenon anywhere office (office anywhere, in free translation), it is believed that travel to the interior of the country will continue to rise in the coming years. “People understood the value of short breaks. The trend of glamping, a kind of luxury camping, which came from Europe, fits like a glove in the face of this greater appreciation of the connection with nature, comfort and well-being”, highlights the specialist. “It is a good opportunity even for tourism agencies.”

According to Sérgio Schneider, professor of Sociology of Rural Development at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, people’s dissatisfaction with large urban centers, due to aspects such as violence, noise, pollution and stress, has motivated these ‘escapes’ and the emergence of new tourism businesses in the countryside.

There is also an individual factor of greater awareness and commitment to environmental issues and sustainability, hence a greater appreciation of nature. Not to mention that the pandemic brought to light a new vision about personal health and the consumption of products that reinforce biodiversity.

“The individual is more reflective and prefers to spend his money with those who are doing good for the world. It is a new, more ethical and responsible consumer profile. In addition to glamping, there are other business opportunities in the gastronomy, ecotourism and health sectors, such as beauty and herbal treatments, which have contributed to a greater appreciation of the field”, says the sociologist.

