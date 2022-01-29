Can anyone with a negative name take out a loan or credit card?

have the negative name by the credit protection agencies is a situation that places consumers without many financial alternatives to be able to turn around and rebalance the budget. Dirty name is synonymous with difficulty getting one loan, credit card or financing with banks and financial institutions.

Although difficult, it is not impossible for those who have a negative CPF to obtain some resource that will help in this difficult time. Nowadays, banks work with options specifically aimed at this audience, such as the secured loan or credit card to add a limit.

Loan for negatives

Crefisa, for example, has been offering loans to those with a dirty name. The line of credit can be requested by:

Federal, State and Municipal Public Servants;

INSS beneficiaries (Retirees and Pensioners);

Beneficiaries of Private Pension Funds and Celetistas of Mixed Economy Companies

Customers can contract directly by cell phone and have 45 days to pay the first installment. See how to apply.

In this case, the loan is released even for those who are negative because the payment is linked to the receipt of the contracting party’s salary or benefits, which means that the risk of default is practically nil. It is the same as in the case of secured loan.

In order to serve the negative public, banks began to offer other types of loans, which do not take into account the client’s financial history or the risk of default. This is because institutions use some property of the contracting party as a guarantee of payment – it can be the property, the car or even the cell phone.

Check out some secured loan options below:

property guarantee

vehicle warranty

cell phone warranty

Credit card for negatives

Those with a negative name are also likely to get a credit card from financial institutions, however, the conditions are practically the same as for the loan: in the payroll-deductible category or with some guarantee.

Banco BMG and Banco PAN, for example, offer payroll-deductible credit cards. That is, the service debts will be deducted directly from the user’s benefit/pension or work salary. Therefore, it is intended only for public servants, and INSS retirees and pensioners.

Another option is the credit card to add Nubank limit. Through this feature, the customer deposits a certain amount into their account and the chosen amount will become their limit on the card. This means that the user has full autonomy to decide his limit, as long as he offers the amount as a guarantee in advance.

