Central Bank records record debt

posted on 01/29/2022 06:00

Despite the change in the methodology used to calculate household indebtedness, the Central Bank recorded a new record percentage of Brazilians’ income commitment to loans. In large part, the explanation lies in the fact that inflation erodes the population’s purchasing power and forces the Central Bank to raise interest rates, increasing the cost of credit.

According to data released yesterday by the institution, the total indebtedness on the Gross National Income of Households (RNDBF) rose from 50.4% in September to 51.2% in October, the highest level in the historical series of the monetary authority, started in January 2005.

In the year, indebtedness grew 9.2 percentage points in the indicator that calculates the relationship between the balance of financing, including real estate, in relation to family income accumulated in 12 months. According to BC data, the commitment of income, of 27.9%, considering seasonally adjusted data, is also a record since the beginning of the historical series, in March 2005.

The new calculation method adopted by the BC includes extraordinary income in addition to the family salary mass calculated by the IBGE. With this, the account includes, for example, the 13th salary, overtime and emergency aid granted during the covid-19 pandemic, which helped more than 68 million Brazilians in 2020, a public that was reduced in 2021.

As a result, the basis for calculating the indebtedness rate increased and, consequently, the indebtedness rate decreased. In the previous series, in the last available data, from August, the indebtedness of families had also been a record and reached 59.9% of the total wage bill accumulated in 12 months.

“The change in methodology is important because emergency aid played an important role in the composition of family income during the pandemic. The important thing is that household indebtedness remains high”, warned Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives (Anefac).

Credit

The increase in household indebtedness contributed to the BC recording a 13.9% jump in the balance of extended credit to the financial and non-financial sector in 2021 compared to 2020, totaling BRL 13.6 trillion (156.9% of the Gross Domestic Product — GDP). There was a slowdown in the pace of growth, which had been 16.8% in 2020. This brake is the result of the resumption of the cycle of high interest rates over the past year.