Charred body found in house engulfed in fire – Gerais

While fighting the fire, firefighters found a charred body. (photo: Illustrative image – fish96/Pixabay)

The authorities were called to fight the flames that took over a residence and ended up finding a charred body. The case took place at dawn this Saturday (29/1) in Esmeraldas, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Three people from the same family were arrested.

The Military Police informs that, as soon as they arrived at the address where the house was on fire, they saw a man sneaking out of the place. He was detained by the military shortly afterwards and said that his brother, 41, and his sister-in-law, 44, had been in that residence moments before.

The man, who is 35 years old, also said that the three fought and, after that clash, the brother and sister-in-law went to their daughter’s house. He, however, could not explain how the house started to catch fire. The authorities then went to the residence where the couple went after the fight.

Meanwhile, firefighters were controlling the fire and found a charred body in one of the rooms. The fighters suspect that the person was already dead before the fire.

Mystery and Suspicions

The brother of the man approached confirmed the narrative and said that he assaulted the family member because he began to urinate near the woman. The authorities then discovered that he is already responsible for a murder that took place in 2013.

At the time, the PM stated that he confessed to having killed a man with stones and then set fire to the disaffected – a modus operandi similar to the victim found dead this morning, the police pointed out.

The suspect’s wife confirmed the story about the fight between the brothers, but could not say how the fire started. She also said that her brother-in-law tried to kill her with an ax about a month ago, but she had already forgiven him.

The expertise could not even identify the sex of the charred body. The three family members were arrested and taken to the police station.