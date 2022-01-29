Check out 3 low-risk investments to get your money out of savings

Savings have been losing to inflation, which is calculated by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), since 2019. Still, many Brazilians choose to leave their money in savings because they consider it a safer option.

However, nowadays there are several reliable options that certainly yield more than savings, but few people know that these investments exist and that they can be easily applied.

In fact, many people are still afraid of losing money on this type of investment. So today we are going to show you 3 investments that can convince you to get out of savings once and for all, without running the risk of losing your money.

Direct Treasure

The first option to invest is Treasury Direct, which has different securities. They are: IPCA Treasury, Pre-fixed and Selic Treasury.

Fixed-rate bonds offer a fixed yield, the rate of which is presented before investment. That is, it is possible to know how long your money will last before applying. It’s the ideal title for those who have medium and long-term goals and who won’t need the money right away.

The Selic treasury is post-fixed, linked to the Selic rate. It is the security that has the least risk in the case of an early income, and therefore, it is ideal for investors who want to start an emergency reserve.

The IPCA Treasury is linked to inflation. It offers a return above inflation and has a fixed interest rate, making it the ideal security for long-term investments.

To learn more about Treasury Direct redemption options or other information, simply visit the Treasury Direct website. There it is also possible to do a simulation of how much your money would earn on each title.

CBDs

These are securities that are issued by banks in order to raise capital. CDBs (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) are fixed income investments and basically function as an exchange. That is, the investor “lends” his money to the bank and then receives the amount at a rate of return, previously defined by the institution. In this modality it is also possible to know the value of the income at the time of application.

However, this rate may or may not fluctuate, as it all depends on the type. For example, if it is floating rate, it may vary, as it would be linked to some index of the economy. Now, if it is pre-fixed, the investor will have information on how much the money will yield when buying the security.

Real Estate Funds

This type of investment requires a little more daring, and it is also necessary for the investor to know more about the market. But, in general, real estate funds are a good investment option, precisely because this asset is not volatile.

This investment fund is formed by investors who invest resources in different real estate projects. With it, your money can be invested in real estate market assets without having to buy the physical property, getting rid of all the bureaucracy involved in buying and renting real estate. It is also possible to diversify your investment, making applications in warehouses, shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and other types of enterprises.