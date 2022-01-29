Check out what’s new for iOS 16

Launched in 2020 on the iOS 14 system, the widgets present on the home screen of Apple devices will gain new features in the coming days with the system update to iOS 16.

A screenshot shared on the @LeaksApplePro profile on Twitter reveals new features that may soon be released by Apple, which the company calls “InfoShack”. It will allow widgets to be docked, forming a kind of mega widget.

Apparently, this new feature can be customized according to the user’s wishes and will still accept different functions.

The appearance of the operating system could be modified with the supposed presence of macOS icons, and the update will also bring a series of new icons.

The Apple TV icon will be modified and may come with an Apple TV controller design. This ended up leaving users of the company’s devices with a flea behind their ear, as the design shown is different from what the current device looks like.

The official presentation of iOS 16 should take place in June at WWDC 2022. Usually, a developer beta is released first, and a week later, the public beta is released.

The official launch of the new operating system is scheduled for September, when the iPhone 14 line will also be launched, which may only have eSIM as an optional model.

Check out the other Apple models that will receive iOS 16: