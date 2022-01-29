Check out who is entitled to a discount on their energy bill in January

In this article, you will learn all about the program created by the government, at the height of the water crisis, which offers discounts on the electricity bill. In addition, we will help you understand how those who saved energy last year will benefit from this month’s bill. Keep reading and find out who is entitled to the discount on the energy bill in January.

Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption

When the water crisis reached its peak, the federal government decided to create a program with discounts only for consumers who managed to save at least 10% of electricity between the months of September and December 2021.

Furthermore, according to official information, 35.3 million people will benefit from the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electricity Consumption. This measure was adopted after Brazil experienced the country’s worst water crisis.

Due to the lack of rainfall, the reservoirs were at very low levels. With that, the experts came to think that a possible blackout would occur. With the low volume of water, hydroelectric plants had to produce less than half of the energy consumed and thermal plants were responsible for almost 30% of electricity, so the risk was great.

Who will be entitled to the discount?

Only people who reduced their consumption from 10% to 20% at the end of last year, between the period of September and December, will receive a direct discount on the account. For this, the spending of the consumer unit in the same period of 2020 would be used as a basis for comparison.

Therefore, the Ministry of Mines and Energy stated that the discount will be R$0.50 for each kWh (kilowatt-hour) that the consumer saved. Thus, in total, a bonus of R$ 2.4 billion will be distributed to these Brazilians.

Finally, the discount will automatically enter the January 2022 electricity bill, with no need to sign up or request the discount. Other details can be seen on the ticket itself, where the rebate amount will be described in detail.