Check the results of Quina 5766 and Lotofácil 2434 this Friday (28/1)

posted on 01/28/2022 19:54

On the night of this Friday (28/1), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5766 contests; Lotofácil’s 2434; the 2268 of Lotomania and the 201 of the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 5.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-47-48-58-64.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 1
Column 2: 6
Column 3: 3
Column 4: two
Column 5: 3
Column 6: 8
Column 7: 8

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 2.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-01-07-10-18-29-31-39-42-43-53-56-60-67-79-81-83-89-93-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result:01-04-07-11-13-14-16-17-19-20-21-22-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

