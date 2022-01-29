Chevrolet Cruze RS is launched; see price, photos and details

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Chevrolet do Brasil yesterday launched the RS line for the Cruze hatch. The new version brings improvements in terms of finishing, equipment and software. In addition, it receives a new calibration of the mechanical set, in addition to specific suspension and steering adjustment specific to the Sport6 ​​configuration.

In terms of design, the hatch gets a new grille with details in darkened chrome, the Chevrolet tie with a black background and the headlights with LED and black mask, in addition to the RS logo in red next to the air intakes marks the version.

Moving to the side, the window frame, the column sticker and the mirrors follow the same darkened look, in addition, it also brings the concept of a metallic black roof, which seems to expand the area of ​​the sunroof and alters the perception of proportions. of model. The hatch also has sport wheels.

At the rear, the functional spoiler was also darkened, as were the emblems with the name and brand of the vehicle on the lid, next to the three-dimensional LED lights.

For the Cruze RS interior, the differentials are the selection of materials in addition to the choice of color for the ceiling, floor, columns, panels and seats – all in black, while the stitched seams of the seats, for example, bring red lines.

The list of standard equipment includes six airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, high definition reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors in addition to premium audio system, automatic headlights on through twilight sensor, rain sensor , color digital information center, electrochromic interior mirror and electric folding exterior mirrors and heating, among many others. Cruze RS connectivity package offers: Projection for Apple Car Play and Android Auto on 8-inch MyLink screen with simultaneous bluetooth pairing of up to two smartphones, native Wi-Fi, myChevrolet App for smartphone and smartwatch, OnStar, OTA ( over the air) is the technology that allows updates of vehicle electronic systems remotely.

Under the hood, the Cruze RS is equipped with a 1.4 turbo engine that develops up to 153 horsepower and 24.5 kgfm of torque from 1,500 rpm, GM guarantees that this engine has been recalibrated. The transmission follows the same, that is, a six-speed automatic, which allows manual changes through the gearshift lever.

The RS version is available in Summit White, Satin Steel Gray and Chili Red, exclusive to this model. If the customer prefers a monochromatic style car, there is the option of a bodywork completely covered in Black Ouro Negro.

Its suggested public price starts at R$ 154,500. Soon the model should receive the pricing policy for people with disabilities (PwD) with exemption from IPI and factory bonus.

