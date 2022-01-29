Child attacked by shark on Fernando de Noronha beach this Friday

The 10-year-old girl was attacked at Baa do Sueste Beach (photo: Wikipedia Commons) Another person was a victim of a shark in Pernambuco. This time, the case happened with a girl of about 10 years old, who was attacked at Baa do Sueste Beach, in the Fernando de Noronha Archipelago, this Friday morning (28/1). According to initial information from the Press Office of the Administration of Fernando de Noronha (PE), the victim is awaiting removal, that is, transport to a hospital in Recife.

The child was reportedly transferred to Hospital São Lucas, on the island, which is part of the hospital network of the Pernambuco State Health Department (SES-PE). When contacted, the hospital board, which is subordinate to the Island Health Superintendence and SES-PE, informed that it could not provide information.

The Fire Department informed the Diario that it has not officially received any position on the case. Asked about the victim’s health status, “being stable”, the advisory said that it would not be possible to give veracity to the information that did not come from the body.

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), which according to preliminary information would have carried out the initial rescue, as well as the Department of Social Defense (SDS), questioned whether the State Committee for Monitoring of Incidents with Sharks (Cemit) was activated to investigate this case, they also did not respond to our contacts until the publication of this article.