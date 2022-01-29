Child is attacked by shark on Fernando de Noronha beach

posted on 01/28/2022 14:47



(credit: Wikipedia Commons)

Another person was a victim of a shark in Pernambuco. This time, the case happened with a girl about 10 years old, who was attacked on the Praia da Baía do Sueste, in the Fernando de Noronha Archipelago, on the morning of this Friday (28/1). According to initial information from the Press Office of the Administration of Fernando de Noronha (PE), the victim is awaiting removal, that is, transport to a hospital in Recife.

The child was reportedly transferred to Hospital São Lucas, on the island, which is part of the hospital network of the Pernambuco State Health Department (SES-PE). Sought, the hospital board, which is subordinate to the Superintendence of Health of the Island and SES-PE, reported that it could not provide information.

The Fire Department informed the Diary who officially received no position on the case. Asked about the victim’s health status “being stable”, the advisory said that there would be no way to give veracity to the information that did not come from the Agency.

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), which according to preliminary information would have carried out the initial rescue, as well as the Department of Social Defense (SDS), questioned whether the State Committee for Monitoring of Incidents with Sharks (Cemit) was activated to investigate this case, they also did not respond to our contacts until the publication of this article.