Children who missed appointments can get vaccinated this weekend in Fortaleza

Children who missed the Covid-19 vaccine appointment date in Fortaleza will have a new chance to receive the immunizer this weekend, on January 29th and 30th. On Saturday, the repechage takes place at the Events Center and at ten more health posts in the Capital. On Sunday, the service will only be at the Events Center. (See list at end of article)

In addition to absentees, children who have not yet been called for immunization were scheduled for the weekend. The nominal lists with all those scheduled can be checked through the official website of the prefecture, as well as the individual verification can be carried out through Vacine Já or through the Mais Saúde app (Android and IOS).

In the case of children who received a positive diagnosis of Covid-19, the recommendation is the same as for the adult public, with the application of the immunizer 30 days after the onset of symptoms or the positive result in asymptomatic cases. In the case of flu syndrome, with a negative test for Covid-19, the receipt of the vaccine must occur 48 hours after the symptoms disappear.

To be vaccinated, it is necessary to present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and the child’s official identification document: birth certificate, identity card or passport. It will also be necessary to present an original document with a photo of the person responsible for the child at the time of application. If the child does not have any CNS record, he/she can go to one of the 116 health posts for issuance, taking an official identification document and proof of residence of the parents or guardians.

In total, 19,788 children have already received their first dose in Fortaleza, according to data from the Vacinometer of the Ceará Health Department (Sesa) consolidated this Thursday, 27th. Considering the entire population, 76.7% of the people from Fortaleza have already completed the vaccine cycle against the disease, with two doses of the vaccine or a single dose. The population estimate is a projection of the IBGE for 2021.

What to bring for vaccination

At the time of vaccination, it will be necessary to present an original identity document with photo, National Health Card (CNS) or CPF and proof of address in the city of Fortaleza, as only residents of the Capital will be covered.

How do I know if I’m booked?

1) For Fortaleza residents, it is possible to consult the daily vaccination lists published on the Coronavirus Fortaleza website and also check the registration on the website. Vaccinate Now (vacineja.sepog.fortaleza.ce.gov.br/);

two) On the Vacine Já website, enter your CPF, your date of birth and the requested code. Then click on “Consult”. The system will show your registered data and, if the schedule is available, it will indicate your vaccination time and place;











3) Those who do not live in Fortaleza should remember that each municipality has its own scheduling logistics for Covid-19 vaccination based on Digital Health data. Therefore, it is important to seek the communication channels of the municipal health department from your city and follow up on the vaccination schedule where you live. Check the websites of each city hall in Ceará on the website of the Association of Municipalities of the State of Ceará (Aprece).

How to register in Digital Health?

In Ceará, it is necessary to register on the platform Digital Health for vaccination against Covid-19. THE PEOPLE explains how to register on the platform.

1) To register, you must access the Saúde Digital website (vacinacaocovid.saude.ce.gov.br/) and click on “I still don’t have a registration”;







Vaccination registration in Ceará against Covid-19. (Photo: Reproduction/Site Saúde Digital)











two) Basic information will be requested, such as country of origin, CPF, full name, date of birth, mother’s name, contact telephone number, gender, race/color and professional information. Providing the National Health Card (CNS) is optional;







To register, it is necessary to fill in the fields with personal data. (Photo: Reproduction / Digital Health)











3) The next phase asks for health data to identify whether the person belongs to priority groups. It is also asked if you have had Covid-19 recently;







In the second step, information about the person’s classification into priority groups is asked. (Photo: Reproduction / Digital Health)











4) The last step of the process asks for the person’s residence address, which will serve as a basis for scheduling the vaccine application in the municipality;







On the next screen, it is necessary to provide data about the residence address. (Photo: Reproduction / Digital Health)











5) After filling in all the data, a page will open for the confirmation of all the data. In it, the person must create an access password and enter an email;

6) The Secretary of Health will send a link to confirm the registration to the email provided.

What to do if the registration confirmation email does not arrive?

First, check all your email boxes, such as “spam” and “junk”. If you cannot find the message, Sesa provides the toll-free number 0800 275 1475 for questions about the State Vaccination Registry. On the website of Sesa and the Government of Ceará, the virtual assistant “Plantão Coronavirus” is also available.

If the question is related to immunization in Fortaleza, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) provides the number 156.

See the list of children’s recap locations

Saturday (29/01)

– Events Center (Av. Washington Soares, 999 – Edson Queiroz)

Regional Health I

– Carlos Ribeiro Health Center (Rua Jacinto Matos, 944 – Jacarecanga)

– Maria Aparecida Health Center (Av. K, 915 – Vila Velha)

– Dr. Zenirton Pereira da Silva Health Center (R. José Roberto Sáles, 475 – Barra do Ceará)

Regional Health II

– Sister Hercília Aragão Health Center (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

Regional Health III

– Licínio Nunes de Miranda Health Center (Rua 06, S/N – Quintino Cunha)

– Sobreira Amorim Health Post (Rua Des. Luís Paulino, 190 – Jockey Club)

Regional Health IV

– José Valdevino Carvalho Health Center (Rua Guará, S/N – Itaoca)

Health Regional V

– Dr. Pontes Neto Health Center (Rua 541, nº 150 – 2nd stage – Conj. Ceará)

Regional Health VI

– Edmar Fujita Health Center (Av. Alberto Craveiro, 1480 – Boa Vista)

– Waldo Pessoa Health Center (Rua Cap. Hugo Bezerra, 75 – Barroso)

Sunday (30/01)

– Events Center (Av. Washington Soares, 999 – Edson Queiroz)

