China presents its goals in the race to be the #1 space power

More moon landings, an asteroid defense system and cleaning up space debris are among China’s top goals. 2022.01.28, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-28T18:56-0300

2022-01-28T18:56-0300

2022-01-28T19:03-0300

As it intensifies its ambitions to become a space power, China has released the fifth white paper on its space program, outlining key projects and technology development goals for the next five years. ), China will carry out tests to validate new technologies, such as intelligent self-management of spacecraft, space mission extension vehicle, space debris cleaning, propulsion and spacecraft in-orbit maintenance service. document lists space debris cleanup as a business focus, a category that also includes space tourism. The publication highlights China’s plans to accelerate private sector participation in outer space exploration. The Chinese government will transfer more aerospace technologies to companies involved in communications, navigation and remote sensing businesses in order to develop new forms of space economy. Major projects over the next five years include the completion of the Chinese Tiangong space station and a high-resolution Earth observation system. Further lunar landings are planned to lay the foundation for a science and research station, a defense system near the Earth against asteroids, deep space exploration, and the development of heavy-lift rockets. The publication highlights the project conceived by China and Russia, which will jointly launch the international plan for the lunar scientific research station. spacecraft, China has launched a series of “scavenger” satellites, equipped with robotic arms capable of capturing and removing space debris so that it burns up as it enters Earth’s atmosphere. But the US said the technology “could be used in a future system to grab other satellites” and therefore worried its military. expected for China in the year include the Wentian and Mengtian space laboratory modules, the Xuntian space station telescope, a Shenzhou manned spacecraft, and a Tianzhou cargo spacecraft.

