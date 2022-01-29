https://br.sputniknews.com/20220128/china-apresenta-suas-metas-na-corrido-para-ser-a-potencia-espacial-n-1-21204988.html
China presents its goals in the race to be the #1 space power
China presents its goals in the race to be the #1 space power
More moon landings, an asteroid defense system and cleaning up space debris are among China's top goals.
2022-01-28
2022-01-28T18:56-0300
2022-01-28T19:03-0300
More moon landings, an asteroid defense system and cleaning up space debris are among China’s top goals.
According to the document released on Friday (28), China will carry out tests for validate new technologies, such as intelligent spacecraft self-management, space mission extension vehicle, space debris cleaning, propulsion and in-orbit maintenance service of spacecraft.
The publication highlights China’s plans to accelerate the private sector participation in the exploration of outer space.
The Chinese government will transfer more aerospace technologies to companies involved in communication, navigation and remote sensing businesses in order to develop new ways of space economy.
Major projects over the next five years include the completion of the Chinese Tiangong space station and a high-resolution Earth observation system.
The publication highlights the project conceived by China and Russia, which will jointly launch the international plan for the lunar scientific research.
Amid international accusations of space debris, China has launched a series of “scavenger” satellites, equipped with capable robotic arms to capture and remove space debris so that it burns as it enters Earth’s atmosphere.
Launches expected for China in the year include the Wentian and Mengtian space laboratory modules, the Xuntian space station telescope, a Shenzhou manned spacecraft, and a Tianzhou cargo spacecraft.