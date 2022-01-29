Chinese horoscope for today, January 29, 2022: forecast for the 12 zodiac signs

The best predictions of Chinese horoscope for today, Saturday, January 29, 2022, are here, so find out what fate has in store for you when it comes to love, health, money, work and how you should act in each case.

This year will be the year of the water tiger, vigorous and often impulsive energy of this sign can contribute to the year being full of commitments and events. each sign of Chinese horoscope represents a animal associated with five fundamental elements: Water, wood, fire, metal and Earth.

So, below, we show you the complete prediction for all the signs of the Chinese horoscope which is governed by the cycles of the Moon.

Chinese horoscope for Rat (Years: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960)

Isolated in solitude because of antagonism. In order to give rise to a time of fulfillment, it is necessary for clarity to be accompanied by an energetic movement. In times after a great transition, everything seeks progress and development, advances. He flies down, without flaunting riches, together with his neighbor, trusting and sincere.

Chinese Horoscope for Ox (Years: 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961)

When two lakes are connected, it will not be easy for them to end, because one enriches the other. Going leads to impediments, coming leads to a great adventure. Rushing into danger would no doubt be useless, as the beings entrusted to their care could not cope alone. The commotion comes and goes: danger, but nothing is lost. You still feel the influence of the previous state and you think that if you move, you will have to regret it.

Chinese Horoscope for Tiger (Years: 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962)

Regret disappears. The fence opens, there is no tangle. Many times you would like to accomplish something, but you face impassable fences. Combat time has come. The transition must be carried out. The dark principle is reintroduced surreptitiously and unexpectedly. When the time to act comes, we have to get to work.



Chinese Horoscope for Rabbit (Years: 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963)

Pretending duration too soon brings lingering misfortune. Something lasting can only be achieved little by little, through prolonged work and careful reflection. The bird, until it knows how to fly, must remain in the nest. If he intends to fly early, he will bring misfortune upon himself. It is very good to hesitate until the time comes, but no more. There’s food in the cauldron. My classmates are jealous, but nothing can be against me.

Chinese Horoscope for Dragon (Years: 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964)

When spirits heat up in the clan, regret arises, because of excess. The more you limit yourself to your own positive achievements, the less envious can affect you. There is no water in the lake: the image of exhaustion. Accept fate and stay true to yourself. In order to give rise to a time of fulfillment, it is necessary for clarity to be accompanied by an energetic movement.

Snake (Years: 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965)

Sweet restraint brings fortune. You are sincere and they stop you. It must be proclaimed according to the truth. It is not conducive to taking up arms. It is appropriate to do something. Passion and reason cannot coexist. If danger is always kept in mind, a great offense will not be committed. Being willing is not everything. The decision must be linked to the need. Caution. Keep in mind the past times.

Horse (Years: 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966)

A crane that screams the shadow. His girl responds. I have a good drink and I want to share it with you. Thus the nobleman, in all the business he does, duly reflects on his beginnings. A sheep attacks a fence. He cannot go back, he cannot go forward. Nothing is favorable. The war came to an end. The triumph was won. The king distributes fiefs and possessions among his loyalists.

Goat (Years: 2027, 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967)

Without finding it, pass this way. The flying bird leaves him. That means misery and harm. If one faced a superior enemy, with whom the fight would not have a prospect of success, an orderly retreat would be the only thing to do. The time has come to punish the devil land. For three years there will be great rewards. Your experience and freedom will give you the confidence to create something great.

Monkey (Years: 2028, 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968)

If you are true and loyal in the covenant, you are rich in your neighbor. The king, during the hunt, only allows the attack from three sides and renounces the deer that swerve forward. Apparently, the victory was won, but if someone carelessly allowed some remnant of evil to remain, new evils would arise. Not every mortal is predestined to usher in an age of greatness and fulfillment.

Rooster (Years: 2029, 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969)

Regret disappears. He makes his way. If you go to him, how can this be a mistake? Follow-up is highly successful. Perseverance is conducive. When the lake’s water rises to the sky, it raises fears that it will trigger torrential rain. The most beautiful clothes turn into rags. Be cautious all day.

Dog (Years: 2030, 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970)

Carrying a girl or boy brings fortune. Perseverance will seek success. The wall collapses back into the moat. Now don’t use armies. Circumstances are difficult. The task is big and full of responsibility. Peace. Small leaves, big ones come. Good luck! Success!



Pig (Years: 2031, 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971)

When water hovers over fire, both elements are in mutual relationship and energy is generated. When someone carries a burden on their back and travels by car, it gives reason for the bad guys to approach. Must be braked with bronze gauge. If anyone lets him run his course, he will not suffer misfortune. When the creative and the great mutate, order is established in the world.