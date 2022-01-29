Chris Brown speaks out after being accused of drugging and raping woman; Singer is sued for R$ 108 million

[Alerta gatilho] Once again, Chris Brown has his name involved in a serious case. The singer was accused of drugging a woman and sexually abusing her on December 30, 2020. The plaintiff in the lawsuit had her identity kept confidential; it is only known that she is a choreographer, singer and dancer. In the paperwork, obtained by E! News, the girl claims that the case took place on a yacht that was anchored in Miami, near the home of fellow rapper Diddy.

According to her, Chris himself invited her to go to the party on the boat, after seeing her talking to a colleague – who was already there – by video call. According to the documents, the musician would have taken the phone from the girl’s hands and told her that “heard about her songs, so asked her to come immediately to Diddy’s house”.

As soon as she arrived, the artist says she was received by Brown, who would have served her a “red cup with a drink mix”. As she drank the drink, he gave “tips on starting a career in the music industry”. The woman then claims that “suddenly felt sleepy, disoriented and physically unstable”. In the sequence, she would have been taken to a room by the musician, who closed the door and prevented the woman from leaving.

According to her, the rapper would have taken off her clothes and raped her without a condom, completely ignoring the dancer’s denials. After the alleged abuse, Brown would have taken the woman’s cell phone and sent a message to himself, so that he could have the artist’s contact. She then left the yacht shortly thereafter.

Still in her report, the dancer stated that Brown would have sent her a message the day after the event, “demanding” for her to take a morning-after pill to “prevent any possible pregnancy”. despite being “terrified and dismayed”the singer decided to follow the rapper’s “advice”.

The lawsuit alleges that the woman suffered injuries. “substantial, continuous and permanent” as a result of the alleged sexual assault. She asks for US$ 20 million (R$ 108 million) for the “severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, distress, fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression and other harm (economic and non-economic)” arising from Brown’s alleged conduct.

George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, attorneys for the dancer, spoke about the case to E! News: “This is really a horrible story. Our client will get justice, whatever it takes. The justice that all victims of sexual assault deserve”. The yacht’s owner was not listed in the lawsuit.

Chris Brown manifests

The singer, who has been releasing singles from his new album, “Breeze”, called the complaint a “lie”. “I hope you see this bunch of lies. Every time I’m releasing music or projects, ‘they’ try to make up some lie.”, he wrote, in Instagram Stories. In the sequence, the singer still made fun of the situation and published a photo wearing several caps – in the English language, the word “cap” means cap, but it also serves as slang to indicate that something is a lie.

Chris Brown has already been convicted of assaulting singer Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, in 2009. In 2019, the rapper was arrested in Paris after being accused of rape. The complaint was filed by a 24-year-old girl. A friend and the singer’s bodyguard were also detained at the time.