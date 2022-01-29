Chronic disease causes kidney failure in pinheirense; family asks for help with treatment

The time has come for the population of Pinheirense to show their strength once again to help fellow countrywoman Juliana Mayara de Mendonça Silva, 31, who is hospitalized in Patos de Minas with her kidneys stopped and in need of blood donations and solidarity PIX. JP Agora interviewed the family to be able to do their part by sharing the story with the entire city of João Pinheiro and region.

Our reporting team spoke with Gisele and Dedé Santiago, Juliana’s sister and husband, respectively. The two said that the woman from Pinheiro suffers from lupus and hyperthyroidism and that, this month, she had a miscarriage and has been getting worse since then, until she was hospitalized in Patos de Minas with the diagnosis that her kidneys no longer work.

Since the loss of the baby, Juliana began to have unexplained swelling and vomiting. So, every day the family had to seek care at the UPA, Municipal Hospital and PSF of João Pinheiro, but the situation did not improve, until they decided to consult with the hematologist who was already monitoring Juliana’s health, in Patos de Minas. As soon as they arrived in the neighboring city, the specialist already pointed out that it was a case of immediate hospitalization.

“We noticed the seriousness of the situation when the doctor refused to do a CT scan because she would not be able to take the contrast because there was a suspicion that the kidneys were stopped. Then, she did another urea test and it was very altered, very high, noting that the kidney was really stopped” Gisele told the JP Agora reporter about Juliana’s arrival in Patos de Minas.

After they found out about the kidney failure, Juliana started to get worse, when the family decided to put her in the private network of Patos de Minas, since she could not wait to wait for the SUS vacancy. The value of the treatment, which can cost R$50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais), did not intimidate Juliana’s husband, Gilberto Santiago, also from Pinheiro, known as Dedé, who was willing to pay for a loan for the rest of his life. if need be.

“When we went to hospitalize my wife, the doctor told me that the treatment, as she did not come through the SUS and has no health insurance, could reach R$50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais). I immediately told her that it was okay as long as she saved my wife’s life. Not even if I take out a loan that I pay for my entire life, but I’ll find a way,” said Dedé Santiago, quite moved, in an interview given by telephone to a reporter from JP Agora.

Juliana underwent the third hemodialysis session last Thursday and, on Tuesday, underwent a biopsy to find out the situation of the kidneys. Until the test results are ready, the family mobilized relatives and friends in a blood donation campaign, in addition to donating sums of money to help pay for the treatment. A bus will take the donors to Patos de Minas.

“We need at least 15 people to go and donate blood. We got a bus to take the donors to Patos de Minas. The transport will leave the door of the municipal hospital on February 03 at 06 am. It is important that donors say that the donation is for Juliana Mayara de Mendonça Silva. We also created the solidarity PIX to raise funds for the treatment, which will not be cheap”, said Gisele.

At the end of the report, Dedé thanked everyone who has helped in some way and said that he will do everything to save his wife, with whom he has been married for over 16 years.

Help you too with any amount for PIX 069,854,386-60in the name of Gilberto Santiago dos Santosor 064,896,556-24in the name of Gisele Santiago dos Santos.