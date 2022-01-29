City registers 1,684 more people with Covid-19

Sorocaba had an increase of approximately 4% in total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last three days. Data released yesterday (28) by the Health Department (SES) show that 1,684 people were infected in just 24 hours. On Thursday (29), the rates were even higher, with 2,020 notifications – a daily record of the health crisis. In this way, the city has reached 96,453 positives since the beginning of the pandemic. Just yesterday, six more deaths were recorded in the epidemiological bulletin of the City Hall.

The survey was completed at 16:00, one hour less than it usually ends. Among the patients who tested positive for the disease, 80 were hospitalized (36 in the ICU) and the total number of people in recovery (home isolation) was 1,045. The number of people suspected of having Covid and awaiting test results was 5,788. Among them, 41 were hospitalized, eight of them in ICU.

Another 1,529 people are disease-free, bringing the total recovered to 92,401. Already, the number of discarded for negative results of the disease rose to 188,571. The number of people who have died from the coronavirus has grown to 2,927. There are no deaths under investigation. The six deaths listed in the bulletin have occurred since January 15, 2022, but were reported to the Epidemiological Surveillance and counted only yesterday.

Among the victims are: a 72-year-old woman with no comorbidities (died January 24); 74-year-old man with diabetes and heart disease (died January 25); 74-year-old female with hypertension (died January 15); a 76-year-old man with no comorbidities (died January 27); 30-year-old male with chronic neurological disease (died January 27); and a 62-year-old woman with diabetes, obesity and chronic neurological disease (died January 27).

In the daily census of beds, Hospital Estadual Adib Jatene had 20% occupancy in the ten beds of the ICU. Already, the ten agreed clinical beds were empty. Of the contracted hospitals, Santa Casa had 90% occupancy in clinical beds. That is, of the ten existing ones, nine had patients.

The ICU occupancy was at 95%, which represents 19 occupied beds of the 20 hired. Gpaci’s six clinical beds were occupied. Amhemed had all 15 agreed clinical beds occupied. The ICU of the same hospital also had all four beds occupied.

In Evangelical there are eight clinical beds and seven were occupied. The four ICU beds had 75% occupancy. In the Pre-Hospital Unit (UPH) of the East Zone there are 20 Covid clinical beds and eight were occupied.

In the private network, Unimed had seven adult ICU beds occupied, out of the 15 agreed, and 22 occupied clinical beds, out of the 22 existing. The only children’s ICU bed in this hospital was also occupied. Samaritan has 18 Covid clinical beds and 14 were occupied.

On the other hand, the ICU had nine occupied beds of the ten available. The only ICU bed for children was empty. The Evangelical had an ICU bed occupied out of the ten agreed upon. Of the ten clinical beds agreed, two were occupied. Amhemed has 13 clinical beds agreed and one of them was occupied. On the other hand, the ICU of the same hospital had one bed out of a total of seven occupied. (Wilma Antunes)