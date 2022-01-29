Close to the closing of the European window, Palmeiras remains firm in the denials by Giovani

Palmeiras closed their hiring cycle before the Club World Cup, but they have been feeling the European harassment in their young promises, especially on top of Giovani, champion of the Copinha-2022 by Verdão. With the deadline for transfers coming to an end in the Old Continent, the Palmeiras leaders remain unyielding in the denial of offers from Ajax, from the Netherlands.

According to LANCE!, the first and only offer made by the Dutch club was 12 million euros (R$ 71.8 million), which was promptly refused by Leila Pereira. So far, no other proposal has been put on the table, only signs that there could be an increase in values. The expectation is that this, in fact, can happen in the next few days.

Ajax is in a hurry to resolve this signing, as the transfer window closes on January 31, that is, next Monday. If there is no future in the search for Giovani, the Dutch will need to look for a new target. In this case, the thought of Palmeiras is that the new proposal would hardly reach the acceptable level to define this sale.

As it has reiterated to the market, Palmeiras says that it will only deal with Giovani upon payment of his fine, in the amount of 60 million euros (R$ 359.1 million). The request, in fact, is very difficult to accept, but it is a way for the club to put its foot down to ensure that its promise does not come out at a value far below the potential it has to develop soon.

The intention is for Giovani to stay a little longer at Verdão, gain chances gradually with Abel Ferreira and in the next windows he can appreciate even more, approaching that value that his potential tends to reach. At just 18 years old, he just renewed his contract until December 2026. In 2021, he made 14 appearances for the first team and scored one goal.