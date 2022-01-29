American comedian Christian Cabrera died of Covid-19, aged 40, days after expressing regret for not having received the coronavirus vaccine.

Playback / Instagram

According to Metro, news of Cabrera’s death was shared on a GoFoundMe page created by his family. They raise money to cover funeral expenses and also to help the comedian’s 3-year-old son.

“With your help, his family would like to honor the beautiful human being he is for his funeral and memorial service,” the announcement reads.

Also according to the British newspaper, after being hospitalized, the comedian sent a message to his brother. In the text, he said he regretted not having taken the immunization against Covid-19.

“I can’t breathe again. I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I could do it all over again, I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I had been vaccinated.”

Find out more at Metrópoles, a partner of Banda B.