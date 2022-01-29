Commentators analyze Marinho’s fit at Flamengo: “I think he’ll be the 12th titleholder” | Flamengo

Officially announced this Friday, Marinho is Flamengo’s first reinforcement for the 2022 season. ge heard commentators Júnior, PVC and Carlos Eduardo Mansur. Do you have a chance of becoming a starter? Where can you earn more?

Junior is the most optimistic. Although he doesn’t think Marinho will have a spot among the 11, he bets that the reinforcement will be used a lot. The commentator highlighted that the attacker has a weapon that is little used by the team: the medium and long distance kicks.

– I think Marinho was a great signing. Of course, it doesn’t come as a solution, but it will be an excellent alternative for coach Paulo Sousa. At the beginning, he should not be a starter, as there is a team assembled. But it might even make it easier for him. He is a player of skill, speed and will give the team a foundation they don’t have, which is the strong long-distance kick. You can take advantage of this. I think it will be the 12th holder – said the Maestro.

PVC made a comparison with Michael, who will play for Al Hilal, and said that Flamengo loses. He justified it by the performance that each one had in the last season.

– I think Flamengo loses. Michael was at his best. Difficult to maintain and Flamengo made a profit between buying and selling, but lost a younger and more decisive player. Question: why did Santos not bother to sell Marinho? The answer is that the directors and the technical committee thought he could not be the protagonist, he wanted to leave and he was not well in the group. If Santos does not insist on holding, there is a problem. For Flamengo it would be better to keep Michael than to change for Marinho – said PVC

Mansur explained which role Marinho may have more prominence, and said he sees him with characteristics more similar to Kenedy’s than Michael. For the commentator, it will be essential first to understand Paulo Sousa’s plans to know where the reinforcement can best fit.

– I see Marinho as a striker who will be able to help from the right side, open, with the habit of taking it to the middle to finish or pass. I see it more as a replacement for Kenedy than Michael. He had more trouble when he played inside. I think he is a player who has had good seasons, but has also fluctuated. His status in the squad will depend on what Paulo Sousa wants. If there will be open players, if there will be an exit with three players… Then we will see if Marinho is a candidate for a frequent position in the team or to enter in game circumstances. He is used to being a protagonist, and at Flamengo he will be part of a squad with many options – said Mansur.

The official presentation of Marinho will be next Monday, at 1 pm, at Ninho do Urubu.

