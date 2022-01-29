Corinthians closes preparation to face Santo Andr; see possible escalation

Corinthians held this Saturday, at CT Joaquim Grava, the last training session to prepare for the next commitment valid for the Paulista Championship. On Sunday, at 6:30 pm, at the Bruno José Daniel Stadium, Timão visits Santo André, in a game valid for the second round of the first phase of the state championship.

Without access to the press, but with disclosure of the related and based on a work done by coach Sylvinho this Friday morning, it is possible to assemble a Corinthians team for the duel.

If he follows the lineups used in the activity and puts the related “medallions” on the field from the beginning, Timão would have a team with Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Bruno Melo (Gil) and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz (Gabriel), Paulinho (Luan) and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

my wheel

In that case, Gil would be spared for a duel and Sylvinho would have the opportunity to test Bruno Melo as a defender, one of his wishes for 2022. On the side, Fábio Santos would start the relay with Lucas Piton. Paulinho only depends on his physical condition to be chosen in midfield.

Athletes performed warm-up and ball possession work in a reduced space during training. Afterwards, coach Sylvinho carried out tactical training with an eye on the match. He also promoted an offensive set-piece activity and, finally, there were replays of penalty kicks.

Midfielder Willian remained inside the CT in charge control and will be spared from the ABC duel, as will midfielder Renato Augusto. The club recalled that both missed the initial days of the pre-season for having tested positive for Covid-19 to justify the choice of the coaching staff.

