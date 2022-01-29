Corinthians confirms two major absences to face Santo Andr; see related

Corinthians confirmed this Saturday the list of related teams to face Santo André, this Sunday, away from home, at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, for the second round of the Paulista Championship. As expected, coach Sylvinho did not list some names for the match, following the team’s preparation schedule for the year.

The absences already confirmed in the lineup are midfielder Renato Augusto and attacking midfielder Willian, who are not on the list for having carried out load control during the week. The two are the only first-round starters who don’t appear in the list.

The news are the steering wheel Roni and the center forward Jô, registered this Saturday in the tournament, who can make their debuts in the season. Both suffered with some physical problems during the preparation.

Apart from Renato and Willian, the main athletes go at least to the bench in the match. Coach Sylvinho intends to merge teams at the beginning of the year to determine the number of games that his athletes will have until the end of the year.

See the related list

goalkeepers: Cassio, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

steering wheels: Du, Gabriel, Paulinho, Roni and Xavier

Socks: Adson, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano and Luan

Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Mosquito, Jô and Róger Guedes

