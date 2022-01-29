posted on 01/28/2022 16:25 / updated on 01/28/2022 16:27



(credit: Breno Fortes/CB)

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Friday (28/1) that the guidelines on privatization of Correios and Eletrobras should be debated in the short term, as soon as the National Congress returns to parliamentary activities. The recess ends in early February.

“Correios and Eletrobras are on the way to privatization. (About) The Post Office, the Senate must now resume the agenda and submit it for approval. (The article ) It has already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies”, said Guedes, during a press conference by the National Treasury to present the results of the public accounts for 2021.

Guedes took the opportunity to thank the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), for the approval of the text in the House. “And the (privatization of) Eletrobras is already approved by the Chamber and the Senate, with a final review still in the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), with Minister Vital do Rego, but we know of his support for the cause”, completed the statement. head of the Economy portfolio.

Another topic that should be rekindled in the Senate plenary, according to the minister, is the Bill of Law for Conversion of Provisional Measure 1045/2021, known as “mini-labor reform”, which creates a “productive inclusion bonus” and a “work bonus”. qualification” to encourage the hiring of young people out of universities and without a job. In Guedes’ assessment, at first, there was “a failure of interpretation (in the text), which will be reviewed when the Senate returns”.

“We have created more than 3 million jobs in the last 3 months, and we will continue to create jobs. At least two million young people with low qualifications who did not finish college and were unable to enter the job market will receive support for an insertion, the productive inclusion bonus (…) (They are) Victims of an obsolete labor legislation that excluded 40 million Brazilians in the job market”, defended the Minister of Economy, when talking about the project.