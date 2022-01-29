Cost of Covid-19 self-test threatens to restrict access to service

posted on 01/29/2022 06:00



(credit: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP)

Despite the inclusion of the self-test for covid-19 in the National Testing Expansion Plan (PNE-Teste) shortly after approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the Ministry of Health still does not have plans for distribution through the Unified System. of Health (SUS). This opened, among experts, a discussion about the ease of access to the exam.

The National Health Council (CNS) published yesterday a recommendation for the ministry to massively distribute self-tests. But last Thursday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the material will not be delivered free of charge in the country. According to him, it will be made available in pharmacies for “the society that is interested in acquiring”.

Priorities

What worries specialists is that, due to the value of the self-tests sold in health establishments, the low-income population will hardly have access to them. “In the pandemic, the government decides not to adopt public policy for self-tests that can be purchased, but expects to spend R$ 495 million for institutional communication. It’s not a lack of money, it’s a lack of priority”, criticized epidemiologist Ethel Maciel.

As self-tests do not require a laboratory structure and do not need to be performed by health professionals, they are expected to have lower prices than tests carried out in specialized places. Anvisa pointed out that it does not have the legal competence to establish the ceiling price of medical devices, but the agency’s director, Rômison Rodrigues, expressed concern about the increase in the prices of these tests due to demand.

“It is essential that consumer protection and defense agencies continue to carry out actions with the purpose of curbing market practices that can be considered abusive, since, depending on the prices charged, such products will not be accessible to a considerable portion of the population. , which will harm the achievement of the purpose of the public policy of the Ministry of Health”, he said, during the meeting that approved, yesterday, the sale of the exam.

Self-examination is already part of the testing policy

The testing policy against the new coronavirus in Brazil was reinforced, yesterday, with the incorporation of the covid-19 antigen self-test by the Ministry of Health. by the collegiate board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The exam can be sold in pharmacies or licensed health establishments. But no self-test is registered with Anvisa to be marketed immediately.

The sale of the exam, which can be done by the person who bought it, was unanimously approved by the regulatory agency. Director-rapporteur Cristiane Jourdan took into account the exponential increase in the number of cases caused by the omicron variant to vote in favor of the self-test. The favorable vote was followed by directors Rômison Rodrigues, Alex Machado Campos and Meiruze Freitas. CEO Antonio Barra Torres did not participate in the debate.





pri-2901-autotest2 Autotest Worth this

(photo: Thiago Fagundes)





Hours later, the Ministry of Health announced the incorporation of the self-test into the National Testing Expansion Plan (PNE-Teste) and indicated that the test will serve as a screening strategy. The objective is to expand opportunities for testing symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, carry out early isolation and interrupt the omicron transmission chain.

The target audience of the self-test is any person, symptomatic or not, regardless of vaccination status, who is interested in carrying out the self-test. Anvisa recommends that the exam be carried out between the 1st and 7th day of the onset of symptoms, in the event of the presence of any of the characteristics of covid-19. In cases of someone without traces of the disease, but who had close contact with an infected person, it is recommended that the self-examination be done from the 5th day of contact.

Anvisa reinforced that the self-test should not be used in case of severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath. From the positive result, the ministry recommends that the person look for a health unit to be evaluated by trained professionals, who must confirm the diagnosis and carry out the notification of the case in the official systems.





Oversight

To supervise the sale of the self-test, Anvisa informed that it will use an active search tool on the internet. “We acquired a tool that makes an active search on the internet for irregular products being marketed. Next week, we start to run it”, said the general manager of Sanitary Inspection and Inspection, Ana Carolina Marino.

The self-test will also be sold online, but only on licensed pharmacy and health care websites. “With this tool, we will curb the use of products without registration, a risk for the population”, warned Ana Carolina.

With the authorization, according to her, “legally enabled companies that wish to put these devices for sale will have to register the product with Anvisa” — which will analyze requests with priority.

MEC with Gabriela Bernardes, intern under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi