County Schools in US Ban ‘Maus’, Holocaust Comic

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, “Maus” author Art Spiegelman called Tennessee school board decision “Orwellian”

The school board of a county in the state of Tennessee, in the USA, decided to ban the use of the comic strip “Maus” in the classroom. The book won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 1992, the only comic book to date to achieve the feat.

In the book, author Art Spiegelman interviews his parents, Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors, to portray their time as prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The council of schools in the region justified the decision by saying that the book had profanity and an illustration of nudity.

At the meeting of McMinn County School Board members, it was decided that the book was inappropriate for eighth graders, who are between the ages of 13 and 14.

Spiegelman said he was “perplexed” by the ban.

Six million Jews died in the Holocaust – Nazi Germany’s campaign to eliminate Europe’s Jewish population.

In “Maus”, Jews are represented as mice and Nazis as cats.

In addition to the Pulitzer, the work won the Eisner, the main award for comics. “Maus” was released in a series that ran from 1980 to 1991.

‘questionable language‘

According to the minutes of the meeting, director Lee Parkinson said that in the book “there is raw and questionable language”.

Other members of the council argued for the ban, pointing out that the drawing of a mouse had “nudity”.

Initially, Parkinson suggested that profanity be censored, but a total ban on class use was adopted out of fear of possible copyright infringement.

Some meeting participants defended the inclusion of the book in the curriculum.

In an interview with CNBC, Spiegelman called the process “Orwellian”, in a reference to “1984” author George Orwell.

He commented on the Tennessee school board’s decision on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 27): “I’ve met so many young people who . . . learned things from my book.”

The decision to ban “Maus” comes amid a heated debate over the curriculum in US public schools, particularly over the teaching of subjects related to race, discrimination and inequality.