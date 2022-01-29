County Schools in US Ban ‘Maus’, Holocaust Comic

the author of "bad", Art Spiegelman

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

“Maus” author Art Spiegelman called Tennessee school board decision “Orwellian”

The school board of a county in the state of Tennessee, in the USA, decided to ban the use of the comic strip “Maus” in the classroom. The book won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 1992, the only comic book to date to achieve the feat.

In the book, author Art Spiegelman interviews his parents, Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors, to portray their time as prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The council of schools in the region justified the decision by saying that the book had profanity and an illustration of nudity.

At the meeting of McMinn County School Board members, it was decided that the book was inappropriate for eighth graders, who are between the ages of 13 and 14.

