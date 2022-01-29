Covid: 14-year-old who was on the ICU waiting list dies in RN – 01/28/2022 – News

In a note, the State Department of Public Health (Sesap) lamented the death of the teenager. “Unfortunately, with the speed of the pandemic worsening and the expressive search for beds, especially pediatric ones, added to the illness also of health professionals, does not allow the provision of beds at the necessary speed”, said the ministry. According to Sesap, the technical team has worked around the clock in an attempt to ensure fast and adequate assistance to the entire population of the state.

The young man was waiting for a place on a critical bed. Although there was a vacancy in Currais Novos, a municipality close to São Tomé, the Mariano Coelho Regional Hospital did not have a pediatric ICU bed structure. The regulation was directed towards hospitals in the metropolitan region, such as Maria Alice Fernandes, but it still depended on whether some of the beds were vacated in time, which did not happen.

According to information from the beginning of this Friday, all pediatric ICU beds intended for the treatment of covid were occupied. The waiting list for beds had eight children, two of them depending on vacancies in critical beds (one of them was Geovani). At the moment, Rio Grande do Norte has 10 pediatric critical beds for covid and 30 clinicians.

In a statement issued this Wednesday (26), the Secretariat announced that it will expand the network of pediatric beds in the face of the epidemiological situation of covid-19. “Acting as a task force, the management will revert all ICU beds at the Maria Alice Fernandes Pediatric Hospital to respiratory syndrome, with an emphasis on covid-19, from three to ten beds. The reversal will take place from the availability of human resources and equipment. In the coming days, there will also be the expansion of six critical beds and the reversal of 21 clinical beds. Thus, at the end of the work, there will be 16 critical beds and 23 exclusive clinical beds for the treatment of cases of covid-19 and non-covid respiratory syndrome in minors.