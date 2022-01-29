Covid-19: Brazil has almost 300 thousand cases in 24 hours | Health

Pixabay Covid-19 self-test with positive result

The numbers of covid-19 continue to rise in Brazil. According to the bulletin released this Friday by the National Council of Health Secretaries, the country recorded 269,968 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, and 799 deaths.

The moving average of deaths, which considers the last seven days, was 474. This is the highest number since October 5, when it was recorded at 483.

In relation to the moving average of new cases, the index of 183,289 is also unprecedented – never in the history of the pandemic in the country has the level of people who are contaminated with the disease been so high.

In some states, however, it is possible to foresee a possible deceleration, as is the case of São Paulo. Last November, the city had about 600 Covid cases a day, on average. With the entry of Ômicron in the country, at the end of December this number started to rise and, on the 27th, it exceeded 1,000 daily cases.

Between the 11th and 18th of January, São Paulo had an average of cases above 7,000, with a peak on the 13th, when the average reached 8,240. This week, the average was in the range of 4,000 daily cases, falling gradually. On the 26th, the index was at 4,124.

Experts expect that, as in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, we may soon see a decline in cases. In these countries, the upward curve lasted from four to six weeks. After this peak, the fall took place quickly.