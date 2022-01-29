Covid-19: check the bulletin of the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 01/28/2022; report records 5 deaths and SUS ICU reaches almost 90% occupancy | Wood zone

According to the epidemiological bulletin issued by the Juiz de Fora City Hall, 5 new deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the municipality and 86.27% of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Unified Health System (SUS) were occupied. Friday’s newsletter (28) also brings the record of 388 new confirmed cases and 520 suspects.

Regarding the number of hospitalizations, on Friday there were 225 inpatients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Juiz de Fora has already accounted for 52,096 confirmed cases and 2,095 lives lost.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +260 +388 52,096

Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19 Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall. Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Suspected cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +341 +520 115,763

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths caused by Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +3 +5 2,095

New victims of Covid-19 Sex Age Date of Death comorbidity

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 Type Current hospitalization Hospitalization the day before ICU (private + public) 79 patients 66 patients Wards (private + public) 146 patients 155 patients Total inpatients 225 hospitalized 221 hospitalized

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only Current SUS ICU rate Previous SUS ICU rate Current SUS ward rate Previous SUS ward rate 86.27% 72.55% 80.68% 91.78%

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases) Current total occupancy Previous day’s total occupancy 79.33% (private + public) 73.68% (private + public) 80.68% (public only) 75.42% (public only) 74.31% (private only) 71.53% (private only)

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours. Until the publication of this report, the last one took place at 6:47 pm on Friday (28).