Covid-19: check the bulletin of the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 01/28/2022; report records 5 deaths and SUS ICU reaches almost 90% occupancy | Wood zone

According to the epidemiological bulletin issued by the Juiz de Fora City Hall, 5 new deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the municipality and 86.27% of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Unified Health System (SUS) were occupied. Friday’s newsletter (28) also brings the record of 388 new confirmed cases and 520 suspects.

Regarding the number of hospitalizations, on Friday there were 225 inpatients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Juiz de Fora has already accounted for 52,096 confirmed cases and 2,095 lives lost.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19

previous bulletincurrent bulletinAccumulated total
+260+38852,096

Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19

Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall.

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Suspected cases of Covid-19

previous bulletincurrent bulletinAccumulated total
+341+520115,763

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths caused by Covid-19

previous bulletincurrent bulletinAccumulated total
+3+52,095

New victims of Covid-19

SexAgeDate of Deathcomorbidity

Hospitalizations for Covid-19

TypeCurrent hospitalizationHospitalization the day before
ICU (private + public) 79 patients66 patients
Wards (private + public)146 patients 155 patients
Total inpatients 225 hospitalized221 hospitalized

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only

Current SUS ICU ratePrevious SUS ICU rateCurrent SUS ward ratePrevious SUS ward rate
86.27%72.55%80.68%91.78%

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19

Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases)

Current total occupancyPrevious day’s total occupancy
79.33% (private + public)73.68% (private + public)
80.68% (public only)75.42% (public only)
74.31% (private only)71.53% (private only)

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours. Until the publication of this report, the last one took place at 6:47 pm on Friday (28).

