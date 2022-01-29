Covid-19: Is there a better vaccine for the booster dose? – 01/28/2022

While the Brazilian population returns to health centers to receive the booster dose against covid-19, many people have doubts about which immunizer they should receive. The recommendation is that the vaccine be different from those applied in the primary cycle – the first two doses. However, if the immunizer is not available, it is okay to receive a third equal dose.

“Laboratory data and the rationale in the concept of immunology point out that stimulating the immune system in different ways is a way to have more complete and potent responses”, explains André Giglio Bueno, professor of infectology at PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) in Campinas, in São Paulo.

That is, people who were vaccinated with CoronaVac should preferably receive one of the three other immunizations available in the country: Pfizer, Janssen or AstraZeneca. The same recommendation is valid for the other immunizers, always obeying the initial doses.

Flávia Bravo, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), explains that the Pfizer vaccine is the most recommended for the booster dose because it concentrates more studies and is more “immunogenic” (that is, it causes a good response from the immune system) , according to the doctor.

However, she warns that it is important to complete the vaccination schedule even in the absence of this immunizing agent. “The booster is recommended for people over 18 years old, preferably with Pfizer, but in the absence, the others are used, because you know it will be good”, says Bravo.

Receiving the same dose of the first two applications is allowed if the others are not available. According to the specialist, not receiving or postponing the immunization waiting for different vaccines should not be a possibility, especially with the advancement of the disease because of the ômicron variant.

“We already know that three doses are needed to protect against the micron, and that goes for any vaccine. In a situation we are living in, with a sharp increase in the number of cases, hospitals getting full, choosing to be unprotected is very unwise. Take the vaccine that is available, it will work as a booster”, says Flávia Bravo.