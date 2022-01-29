Covid-19: Omicron variant begins to slow down in the city of São Paulo | Health

Reproduction / University of Hong Kong Omicron variant

The city of São Paulo may have reached a plateau in the number of Covid cases. One of the first to register the explosion caused by the Ômicron variant, the capital of São Paulo seems to have already surpassed the peak. The reflex in hospitalizations still takes a few weeks to be observed.

Last November, the city had about 600 Covid cases a day, on average. With the entry of Ômicron in the country, at the end of December this number started to rise and, on the 27th, it exceeded 1,000 daily cases.

Between the 11th and 18th of January, São Paulo had an average of cases above 7,000, with a peak on the 13th, when the average reached 8,240.

But this week, the average was in the range of 4,000 daily cases, falling gradually. On the 26th, the index was at 4,124.

Analysis carried out in other countries where the wave caused by the variant began earlier, it is possible to observe that the ascending curve of cases takes between four and six weeks and is very sharp. After the peak, the decline was also rapid. This is what happened in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

In the United States, a large and unequal country in terms of vaccination, it is possible to see states and cities emerging from the Ômicron wave before others. This is the case of New York and it seems to be the case of the capital of São Paulo.

A similar movement cannot yet be observed in the state, which reached a moving average of cases of 10,722 this Thursday, up 150% compared to the index of 14 days ago, a level similar to that seen in July 2021.

internment

The drop in the number of cases still cannot be seen in hospitalizations. The bed occupancy rate for Covid patients (ICU and ward) is at 69%. Last week this rate reached 77%, but more than 150 beds were opened in the last week.

This Thursday, there were 384 people hospitalized in the ICU and 443 in the ward, due to the disease, numbers that had not been recorded since August last year and continue to grow. Three weeks ago, on January 6, there were 42 in the ICU and 108 in the ward.