Covid-19: what is myocarditis, which can affect infected children | Health

Editor – BBC News World Covid: what is myocarditis, which can affect infected children

The word myocarditis began to appear frequently in Google searches and WhatsApp groups since vaccination against covid-19 began in children aged five to 11 years in Brazil. But children are much more likely to have heart muscle inflammation if they are infected with the coronavirus than if they are vaccinated.

In addition, they have less risk of developing myocarditis in both cases (from covid or vaccine side effect) than adults.

According to Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), 75% of cases of myocarditis associated with the vaccine against covid-19 occur in men and the average age of those affected is 30 years after the first dose of the vaccine and 24 years after the second. dose.

In addition, cases of myocarditis in children resulting from vaccination, in addition to being very rare, were mostly mild.

“It is important to emphasize that due to the low frequency of this adverse effect and the benign nature of the clinical presentation in the reported cases, the benefit of vaccination greatly outweighs the small risk of this complication”, says a technical opinion from Fiocruz.

BBC News Brasil brings together answers to three questions that can help to better understand this topic:

1. What is myocarditis

It is the inflammation of the heart muscle known as the myocardium, which facilitates contraction to pump blood. When that muscle becomes inflamed, this contraction movement can be affected.

“The most common symptom is chest pain and some people may have a fever. In more severe cases, the patient may experience shortness of breath and swelling in the legs. In very severe cases it can lead to death”, he explained to BBC News Mundo (service in Spanish from the BBC) Jorge Salinas, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Stanford University hospital, in the United States.

In children, according to Fiocruz, the “warning sign” for myocarditis is the occurrence of tachycardia without fever.

Getty Images heart muscle called myocardium

2. Why does myocarditis appear and what is its relationship with covid?

Myocarditis can appear “after an infection, whatever it is, or due to a failure of our immune system,” says Salinas. Therefore, as covid is a viral infection, it can cause this inflammation to appear.

“Some studies mention that the incidence of myocarditis is more than 100 per 100,000 cases in people with covid, while the incidence before covid was 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”, highlighted Salinas.

“In other words, coronavirus infection can increase the risk of developing myocarditis by more than 10 times,” he added. Another issue is the severity of myocarditis. As with the coronavirus, most cases are mild, but there can be complications. More severe cases are more frequent when myocarditis is due to Covid infection. Vaccine-associated inflammation is rare and tends to be mild.

“If you let the immune system act by itself, the response varies a lot from person to person, but if the person is vaccinated and myocarditis appears, it is known that it tends to be mild”, says Salinas.

3. Does the covid vaccine increase the risk of myocarditis, even if it is mild?

The European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) recommended including myocarditis as a rare adverse effect of mRNA technology covid vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer). The agency points out, however, that the probability of incidence is low.

Stanford University hospital infectologist Jorge Salinas says it’s not entirely clear whether vaccines cause myocarditis. He also points out that even if they do, the risk of that happening is small.

According to an Israeli survey published in the The New England Journal of Med

and conducted in collaboration with Harvard University and the Clalit Research Institute: “Among patients in a large Israeli healthcare system who had received at least one dose of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-Biontech), the estimated incidence of myocarditis was of 2.13 cases per 100,000 people; the highest incidence was among male patients between the ages of 16 and 29. Most cases of myocarditis were mild or moderate in severity.”

Salinas highlights that, in practice, the vaccine against covid reduces the risk of incidence of myocarditis, as it protects the population against covid. “By vaccinating, what we’re doing is decreasing the risk of having myocarditis, because if you don’t get vaccinated, you’re going to get covid, and if you have covid, the risk of myocarditis is higher and its severity can be unpredictable,” he said.

“If you get vaccinated, your risk is lower, and if you develop myocarditis from the vaccine, it’s more likely to be mild,” he added.

A technical opinion made to guide Portugal’s immunization program pointed out that myocarditis due to covid infection is about “60 times more frequent” than due to vaccination. The document also points out that this health condition usually has “more severe symptoms, more prolonged evolution and long-term complications” when it results from covid.

“Myocarditis in pediatric age after vaccination is very rare, presents with mild symptoms, rapid evolution and does not appear to have complications or long-term sequelae”, say the authors of the opinion – the clinical director of the Centro Hospitalar Universitário de Lisboa, Fatima Pinto, and the director of the National Program for Cerebro-Cardiovascular Diseases of Portugal, Filipe Macedo.

Now, suppose a person has a heart condition and is therefore afraid of getting worse after vaccination.

EPA Risk of myocarditis caused by covid is much higher than vaccine-associated cases

In this case, “the risk of becoming seriously ill when infected with covid is greater than that offered by mild myocarditis and unlikely to occur in association with the vaccine”, highlights Salinas, from Stanford University Hospital.

“The amazing thing about vaccines is that they train our body not to get infected or so that, in case of infection, our organism can react in an orderly way”, he explains.

“When the virus reaches the body, the body establishes a series of coordinated barriers to fight it. However, when the person is not vaccinated and is infected, the immune system can act in a desperate way and, in this case, produce myocarditis “, he concludes.

