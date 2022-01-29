CVM is unlikely to change decision drastically, say experts – Money Times

The decision of CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission) to prohibit the distribution of dividends to the quota holders of Maxi Income (MXRF11) with cash-based calculations continues to generate debates between investors and analysts.

To try to put warm cloths on history, the CVM released a note clarifying some points. According to the statementalthough still restricted to Max Renda, the measure could be expanded to other funds.

In addition, funds do not necessarily need to stop paying dividends, provided that “properly recognizing the segregation of amounts distributed between income and capital amortization”.

The decision of the CVM collegiate, represented by four directors, is worrying because it will affect one of the main advantages of real estate funds (FIIs): the regular income of the shareholders.

“Given this scenario, greater volatility is expected in the FIIs market in the coming days and also in Ifix, an index that represents the main real estate funds in Brazil”, say analysts at XP InvestimentosMaria Fernanda Violatti and Rodrigo Sgavioli.

How likely is the change?

In the note sent to the market, the CVM makes it clear that the decision is subject to appeal. The fund has also said it will appeal.

According to Carlos Ferrari, a partner at NFA Advogados, it is unlikely that the decision will change so drastically.

“The decision is not entirely wrong. What may exist is inconsistency with the accounting system. Perhaps the CVM understands, in the second judgment, that there has been progress in many directions in the market as a whole and that it is accepted that equity fluctuations should not be included in the fund’s results”, he argues.

For him, it is a trend based on the number of judges. “We can redo the result based on the dissenting vote. However, in general, in any case, the dissenting vote does not open a gap so easily for reversing the total content of the decision”, he adds.

Of the four directors, only one voted against: Alexandre Costa Rangel.

Even if the collegiate does not completely disapprove of the decision, it is possible that the CVM will find “a middle ground” so as not to completely affect the industry, experts predict.

“The regulator will have to ask itself: by applying this law in this way, would it be unfair to the markets, real estate funds and investors, creating an obstacle and an exacerbated or disproportionate difficulty for the funds?”, they observe.

Remembering that the accounting loss in the real estate sector is something recurrent. As the funds are pegged to interest rate fluctuations, they close at a loss, even if cash is in the blue.

“It seems unfair that, with a fund full of cash, I have to wait for the fund to overcome the loss to distribute dividends”, adds Ferrari.

For Lucas Dollo, a partner at NFA Advogados, the law is a little crooked. “It allows for this fragile interpretation. It doesn’t seem to me that the CVM has changed its position now because it is a reading with an accounting vision. In a way, accounting profit was ignored,” he argues.

Alberto Mattos, a specialist in strategic negotiations in real estate law and a partner at PMMF Advogados, says that the law that created the funds is not clear as to how the profit to be distributed is calculated.

“The maintenance of the decision will consist of a ‘resignification’ of the real estate fund market. The investment thesis changes and managers will need to find ways to keep the product attractive and as predictable as possible”, he argues.

In addition, investors will also need to delve much deeper into the fund’s technical analysis before deciding to invest, he notes.

“This tends to make the product much more restrictive, in terms of the ability to evaluate, for most investors”, he adds.

What to do?

Mattos says that, now, the investor can only wait. “Any purchase or sale movement at this moment, based simply on this decision, will be speculative”, he sees.

For Caio Araujo, analyst at empiricusthere is a certain accounting basis behind the CVM’s decision.

“But it conflicts with the current functioning of the FIIs and the Reits themselves there in the United States, which also distribute above the accounting profit”, he emphasizes.

In XP’s view, the moment requires investor caution and it is also prudent to wait for a position from the CVM itself after an appeal by the managers.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.