Daughter of Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin has cancer

Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin revealed today, in a video posted on Instagram, that their daughter, Lua, has a rare eye cancer, called retinoblastoma — which happens in the cells of the retina. The diagnosis was made in October last year.

Starting the video, Diana said that it was Tiago who noticed an “irregular movement” in the girl’s eyes, just over a year old.

We have been in treatment for four months and we thought long and hard about whether we were going to say anything, and the consensus among family and friends is that no, that we should not say anything and focus on treatment. Those of you who accompany the couple know that we are extremely discreet. The moon rarely appears. But after the last chemo we started to change our opinion a little, which is to know everything we know and not share with you that you are a father or mother. said Tiago Leifert

Then, the presenter explained that the couple decided to make the video as a form of warning. “The most important message we have for you who have a baby, if you notice that there is an irregular movement in her eye, if you notice that the child looks at you from the side, if you notice that when you take a picture with a flash a white reflex returns, go immediately to an ophthalmologist”, he said.

Lua, daughter of Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Lua has already had four chemotherapy sessions. Tiago and Daiana, however, said they do not know which stage of treatment they are in. Also according to the couple, the girl is seeing well in her left eye, while her right is “needing more care”.

“We don’t know if we’re at the beginning, middle or end of treatment, it’s a day-to-day struggle that we’re taking. But we’re fine,” said the presenter.

Tiago also ended the video saying that this was the reason that made him leave the presentation of “The Voice “Brasil”.