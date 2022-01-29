Deaths, Reconciliation, Escape and More: Know the End of ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’

The end of ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ is full of deaths, reconciliations, escapes and a lot of war. The plot by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão promises strong emotions in the last chapters.

Photo: Reproduction | TV Globo

Monday (31)

Bernardinho is buried under strong commotion. Pilar and Samuel mourn Bernadinho’s death and make plans to find Salustiano. Samuel sends a letter to Caxias promising to discover the real killer of Coronel Ambrósio. Alongside Elisa, Solano promises to take back Paraguay. Samuel meets Filinto. Augusto tells Lota that Bernardinho was fatally shot in the war. Pedro clashes with Tonico and Filinto, who admits to having been paid by the deputy to kidnap the Emperor. Isabel reconciles with Luísa. Lota threatens Tonico. Celestina gives Pedro the book that Nino wrote about Tonico’s crimes.

Tuesday (1st)

Pedro is encouraged by the evidence given by Celestina. Samuel is recognized. Tonico dreams of the crimes he committed. Dolores has an idea of ​​how to find her daughter. Borges fears being arrested. Pedro hands over Nino’s manuscript. On the run, Samuel and Pilar receive clues to Salustiano’s whereabouts. Luísa and Dominique talk about selling the mill. Dolores, Joana and Nélio invade Tonico’s house looking for a photo. Tonico and Pedro argue. Candida goes after Borges and has a vision about the delegate’s future. Nélio finds out where Mercedes is. After threatening Pedro with a gun, Tonico escapes and takes Dominique hostage.

Wednesday (02)

Tonico runs off with Dominique, and Borges watches him from afar. Isabel apologizes for having traveled without telling Teresa. Samuel and Pilar find Salustiano. Nelio locates Mercedes. Tonico is pursued during the escape with Dominique and ends up hit in the hand. Salustiano pretends not to recognize Samuel. Tired, Caxias tells Pedro that he no longer wants to be commander of the Brazilian Forces. Justina goes to the quilombo to meet Guebo. Lota gets emotional when she meets Mercedes. Salustiano reflects on telling Samuel the truth.

Thursday (03)

Summary of the penultimate chapter was not released by the broadcaster.

Friday (04)

Summary of the last chapter was not released by the broadcaster.