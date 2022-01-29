Debt in accounts stands at R$ 35.1 billion, best result in 7 years – News

After growth in tax collection and reduction in emergency spending to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government recorded a surplus of BRL 13.8 billion in December 2021 in public Accounts, compared to the deficit of R$ 44.1 billion observed in the same period of 2020 (in nominal terms).

The accumulated result for the year totaled a deficit of BRL 35.1 billion in 2021, compared to a deficit of BRL 743.3 billion in 2020 (in nominal terms), the biggest deficit in history, driven by spending from the effects of the first year of the health crisis. The 2021 result, released this Friday (28) by the Treasury, is the best in seven years, according to data from the government’s historical series, and is equivalent to 0.4% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes highlighted during a press conference that the performance of the country’s public accounts in 2021 was “extraordinary”, as expected by the government. “There were doubts, criticisms, accusations of fiscal populism, all of which were wrong about our accounts,” he said. “We had an extraordinary result of a deficit of 0.4% of GDP, of R$ 35.1 billion only”, he compared.

With more revenues and less expenses compared to the previous year, the government ended 2021 with a much better fiscal result than that recorded in 2020 and well below the fiscal target for the year, set at a deficit of BRL 247.1 billion.

The minister also refuted criticisms from economists who attributed the improvement in public accounts to the increase in prices. “If inflation were a solution to revenue, why when we went to 5,000%, in the Sarney government, or to 2,000%, in the government of Itamar, or even in that of Dilma, when there was 15% there was no increase in collection, we solved the problem of public accounts?”, he asked. “It’s not inflation that solves it, it’s controlling expenses. A V-shaped recovery, as I said, came back from the bottom with strength.”

The National Treasury and the Central Bank had surpluses of R$ 5.8 billion and the Social Security (RGPS) had a surplus of R$ 8 billion. Compared to December 2020, the improvement in the primary result observed in the month results from the combination of a real increase of 19.6% (+R$ 28.4 billion) in net revenue and a real decrease of 17.6% ( -R$34.0 billion) of total expenses.